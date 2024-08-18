Soccer

Composed Man City start title defence with 2-0 win over Chelsea

18 August 2024 - 20:15 By Reuters
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League match against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2024 in London, England.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Erling Haaland scored his 91st goal in his 100th appearance for Manchester City on Sunday as the champions kicked off their Premier League title defence with a lively 2-0 away win over Chelsea.

The big Norwegian, fed by Bernardo Silva, forced his way between Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana and finished neatly past Robert Sanchez in the 18th minute.

"Three points, a perfect start," Haaland told Sky Sports.

"I knew exactly what to do, I think it was a really good goal. I remember last year he made a really good save against me, it had been irritating me for a long time so, yeah, it was a perfect goal."

Former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic made sure of victory for the visitors six minutes from time, racing through a disorganised Chelsea midfield and thumping the ball into Sanchez's net.

City, seeking a fifth title in a row, were more composed and comfortable on the ball than Chelsea and always looked in control.

Sanchez was kept busy in the Chelsea goal, saving from Haaland and Jeremy Doku, while Rico Lewis proved a constant worry, moving upfield.

Chelsea, in their first Premier League outing under new manager Enzo Maresca, fashioned some hopeful attacking moves, a timely Ruben Dias intervention denying Nicolas Jackson in the 14th minute.

Jackson also had the ball in the net before being ruled offside late in the first half, while former City forward Cole Palmer forced a couple of regulation saves from Ederson and recent signing Pedro Neto looked busy when he came on as a second-half substitute.

But it was clear Maresca, who worked alongside Pep Guardiola at City for a season before leading Leicester City to Premier League promotion last May, has work to do with his plentiful squad.

The Italian’s starting lineup involved none of the dozen or so players signed in the close season but it had a start-of-term rustiness about it.

