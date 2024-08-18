Soccer

Misfiring Pirates held to a draw by Madagascar minnows in Caf Champions League opener

18 August 2024 - 15:28 By SPORT REPORTER
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not taking the Madagascan minnows for granted.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Misfiring Orlando Pirates kicked off their Caf Champions League campaign to a disappointing start after being held to a goalless draw by Madagascar minnows Disciples FC at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Mauritius on Sunday.

The first leg of the preliminary rounds was staged in Mauritius due to a lack of facilities that meet Caf standards in Madagascar.

Pirates are hoping to improve their performance in the tournament after their participation ended in the qualifying rounds last season.

There was no sense of undermining the opponent from the Buccaneers as their coach Jose Riveiro named a strong starting line-up for the clash.

Pirates’ stars such as Monnapule Saleng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Tshegofatsho Mabasa, Deon Hotto and Makhehlene Makhaula were some of the starters in the first leg.

In the first half, Pirates created enough goalscoring opportunities to head into the break leading by at least two goals.

However, their final touch was not clinical enough as players such as Mofokeng and Saleng failed to find the back of the net, with just a keeper to beat.

Disciples held their own in the match, keeping the Sea Robbers under pressure in certain moments of the game.

The champions of Madagascar created a couple of chances which didn’t really trouble Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine that much.

The Soweto giants continued to be more dominant in the second half, but they just couldn’t find the target.

Mabasa came close but was denied by the woodwork as his efforts hit the crossbar as frustration grew in Pirates’ camp.

The South Africans will aim for an improved display when they host the Disciples in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

