“I’ve told him [Mammila] we need to win the league, his mandate is to win the league — not to go to the playoffs or whatever stuff; he needs to win the league. We can’t afford losing home games.”
Mphahlele insisted his son was not done a favour by being given a place in the squad, asserting “he can play good football”.
“He [Seboledi] is here on merit, not because he’s my son. He can play good football. He wasn’t selected by me but by the coaches.
“Everybody was happy about him during the trials, even the supporters. The supporters didn’t know he was my son but they kept on praising him during the trials as I was sitting with them.”
Mphahlele cited experience as the main reason they signed the 37-year-old, well-travelled Shaka Zulu.
“Siphelele Mthembu is a good player. He’s got experience. Last year, we had a good team but without experience up front.
“It’s at the back [in defence] where he had experienced players, so we thought let’s get someone who will have experience up front and will share experience with these young boys.”
SowetanLIVE
‘He can play good football’: Baroka chair insists son’s place in squad on merit
Bakgaga chair Khurishi Mphahlele says coach Morgan Mammila knows automatic promotion is the mandate
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Baroka chair Khurishi Mphahlele has declared they want to win all their home games in the 2024-2025 Motsepe Foundation Championship.
The club's owner made it clear coach Morgan Mammila knows the mandate is automatic promotion by winning the second tier this campaign.
“We want all 45 points at home. The fans must expect a competitive team,” Mphahlele said.
“I will not celebrate [qualifying for] the playoffs. I didn’t celebrate that [last season as Bakgaga finished third and lost out to Richards Bay in the round-robin playoffs].”
Baroka unveiled 11 new players at their village in Lebowakgomo on Saturday. Mphahlele’s 16-year-old son Seboledi Mphahlele, with former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Siphelele “Shaka Zulu” Mthembu, headlined the list of new signings.
“We want the championship. We are not a team that must finish second, we are a team that must conquer. We want No 1 e and we don’t want anything else,” Mphahlele said.
New signings will give top teams the edge, says analyst
“I’ve told him [Mammila] we need to win the league, his mandate is to win the league — not to go to the playoffs or whatever stuff; he needs to win the league. We can’t afford losing home games.”
Mphahlele insisted his son was not done a favour by being given a place in the squad, asserting “he can play good football”.
“He [Seboledi] is here on merit, not because he’s my son. He can play good football. He wasn’t selected by me but by the coaches.
“Everybody was happy about him during the trials, even the supporters. The supporters didn’t know he was my son but they kept on praising him during the trials as I was sitting with them.”
Mphahlele cited experience as the main reason they signed the 37-year-old, well-travelled Shaka Zulu.
“Siphelele Mthembu is a good player. He’s got experience. Last year, we had a good team but without experience up front.
“It’s at the back [in defence] where he had experienced players, so we thought let’s get someone who will have experience up front and will share experience with these young boys.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Misfiring Pirates held to a draw by Madagascar minnows in Caf Champions League opener
Stellies make a grand entrance to continental football
Fixtures out: Sundowns-SuperSport Tshwane derby kicks off Premiership
Mfundo Vilakazi not put off by criticism for showboating
Stellies to host Sundowns in Durban as PSL announces MTN8 semi dates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos