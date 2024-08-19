Soccer

‘He can play good football’: Baroka chair insists son’s place in squad on merit

Bakgaga chair Khurishi Mphahlele says coach Morgan Mammila knows automatic promotion is the mandate

19 August 2024 - 10:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Baroka FC chair Khurishi Mphahlele. File photo
Baroka FC chair Khurishi Mphahlele. File photo
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Baroka chair Khurishi Mphahlele has declared they want to win all their home games in the 2024-2025 Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The club's owner made it clear coach Morgan Mammila knows the mandate is automatic promotion by winning the second tier this campaign.

“We want all 45 points at home. The fans must expect a competitive team,” Mphahlele said.

“I will not celebrate [qualifying for] the playoffs. I didn’t celebrate that [last season as Bakgaga finished third and lost out to Richards Bay in the round-robin playoffs].”

Baroka unveiled 11 new players at their village in Lebowakgomo on Saturday. Mphahlele’s 16-year-old son Seboledi Mphahlele, with former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Siphelele “Shaka Zulu” Mthembu, headlined the list of new signings. 

“We want the championship. We are not a team that must finish second, we are a team that must conquer. We want No 1 e and we don’t want anything else,” Mphahlele said.

New signings will give top teams the edge, says analyst

Bafana Bafana's head of analysts Sinesipho Mali is excited about some of the signings made by Premier Soccer League clubs ahead of the start of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I’ve told him [Mammila] we need to win the league, his mandate is to win the league — not to go to the playoffs or whatever stuff; he needs to win the league. We can’t afford losing home games.”

Mphahlele insisted his son was not done a favour by being given a place in the squad, asserting “he can play good football”.

“He [Seboledi] is here on merit, not because he’s my son. He can play good football. He wasn’t selected by me but by the coaches.

“Everybody was happy about him during the trials, even the supporters. The supporters didn’t know he was my son but they kept on praising him during the trials as I was sitting with them.”

Mphahlele cited experience as the main reason they signed the 37-year-old, well-travelled Shaka Zulu.

“Siphelele Mthembu is a good player. He’s got experience. Last year, we had a good team but without experience up front.

“It’s at the back [in defence] where he had experienced players, so we thought let’s get someone who will have experience up front and will share experience with these young boys.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Misfiring Pirates held to a draw by Madagascar minnows in Caf Champions League opener

Misfiring Orlando Pirates kicked off their Caf Champions League campaign with a disappointing start after being held to a goalless draw by Madagascar ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Stellies make a grand entrance to continental football

Stellenbosch FC started their Caf Confederation Cup campaign on a blistering note beating Eswatini outfit Nsingizini Hotspurs 3-0 at the Moses ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fixtures out: Sundowns-SuperSport Tshwane derby kicks off Premiership

The Premier Soccer League has finally released the fixtures for the start of the 2024-25 Betway Premiership, with the Tshwane derby set to kick off ...
Sport
4 days ago

Mfundo Vilakazi not put off by criticism for showboating

Skilful Kaizer Chiefs starlet Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi has reiterated he doesn't pay attention to critics who are forever on his case for ...
Sport
3 days ago

Stellies to host Sundowns in Durban as PSL announces MTN8 semi dates

The Premier Soccer League has announced the dates for semifinals of the MTN8, with one of the second legs — between Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Maharaj makes history as Proteas win series in the West Indies Cricket
  2. 'I do not want to get kicked by that man again,' says Du Plessis after ... Sport
  3. WATCH | Siya and Etzebeth go crazy as Dricus wins UFC title Sport
  4. Dricus du Plessis gets Israel Adesanya to tap out at UFC 305 Sport
  5. Boks reflect on satisfying win Rugby

Latest Videos

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application
UK riots: Do prisons have the space to jail rioters?