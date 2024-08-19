No room for everyone, says Chelsea boss Maresca as Sterling is dropped

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca added to speculation about Raheem Sterling's future at Stamford Bridge when he left the winger out of Sunday's squad for the visit of Manchester City, saying some players might have to move on.

“I want Raheem Sterling but I want all the 30 players that we have, but there is no space for all of them. So for some of them, they have to leave,” Maresca said after the 2-0 defeat when asked about the former England striker's absence.