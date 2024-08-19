Soccer

No room for everyone, says Chelsea boss Maresca as Sterling is dropped

19 August 2024 - 09:27 By William Schomberg
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca talks to Nicolas Jackson and Romeo Lavia as they are substituted in their Premier League match against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday.
Image: ReutersDavid Klein

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca added to speculation about Raheem Sterling's future at Stamford Bridge when he left the winger out of Sunday's squad for the visit of Manchester City, saying some players might have to move on.

“I want Raheem Sterling but I want all the 30 players that we have, but there is no space for all of them. So for some of them, they have to leave,” Maresca said after the 2-0 defeat when asked about the former England striker's absence.

The Italian said Sterling's omission was a “technical” decision.

Sterling's representatives issued a statement shortly before kickoff, saying the player had a good working relationship with Maresca and was committed to delivering for Chelsea.

“Given his inclusion in official club prematch material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity,” the statement read.

“As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.”

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 but his form has blown hot and cold for much of his time at Stamford Bridge and he was not included in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Reuters

