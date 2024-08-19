“I think the opposition today [Sunday] was excellent and every result would have been possible, like winning,” Riveiro said after the game.
Riveiro rues Orlando Pirates’ missed chances against Disciples
After their disappointing 0-0 draw against Disciples in their CAF Champions League first preliminary round away leg on Sunday, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his side to be ruthless when they meet in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm).
The Buccaneers were held to a draw by the Madagascar champions in Mauritius in a match they were expected to win. They squandered many scoring opportunities and will now have to win in Orlando and hope their opponents don't score.
Riveiro admitted that they would have had an advantage had they scored an away goal, but he remains positive they will get the job done at home.
“I think the opposition today [Sunday] was excellent and every result would have been possible, like winning,” Riveiro said after the game.
“I think both sides had very clear chances and, strangely, we finished the game goalless. We could not manage to capitalise on ours to get a goal advantage at least to go into the second leg with that.
“But we didn't concede and that is also important. In less than one week we have to finalise this in Orlando and we know that it is not going to be easy because they are a good team and we have to do everything to impose ourselves.”
The winner of this round will face either Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana or African Stars from Namibia in the second preliminary round.
Misfiring Pirates held to a draw by Madagascar minnows in Caf Champions League opener
African Stars lead 1-0 after their victory in the first leg at home ahead of their return match on Saturday at Botswana National Stadium.
Last season, the Buccaneers were eliminated in the second round after losing to Jwaneng on penalties and this campaign they want to go far in this competition.
But they will need to produce a better performance against Disciples in the second leg at Orlando if they are to win and go through to the second preliminary round.
Bucs would also not want to go to their MTN8 semifinal against Cape Town City on Tuesday on the back of a defeat against Disciples.
