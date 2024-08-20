Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 38-player preliminary squad to face Uganda and South Sudan in next month's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.
A notable inclusion was 22-year-old Vitesse Arnhem striker Simon van Duivenbooden, whose father was born in South Africa and who became eligible to play for Bafana last month.
Van Duivenbooden was born in Uithoorn in the Netherlands and is of South African descent, holding dual citizenship.
Bafana host Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6 (6pm) before travelling to South Sudan for the second Group K match on September 10.
South Africa are ranked 10th in Africa after they finished in third place at the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast this year.
It has not been easy for Broos to assess most of his players as only eight Premier Soccer League clubs have played competitive matches this season, with the Betway Premiership starting after the Fifa international date.
Broos will reduce the squad to about 23 players a week or two before the games.
Bafana preliminary squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams; Ricardo Goss; Veli Mothwa; Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie; Thabiso Monyane; Thabiso Morena; Rushwin Dortley; Nkosinathi Sibisi; Given Msimango; Khuliso Mudau; Terrence Mashego; Fawaaz Basadien; Siyabonga Ngezana; Grant Kekana
Midfielders: Relebohile Mofokeng; Athenkosi Mcaba; Teboho Mokoena; Grant Margeman; Jayden Adams; Bathusi Aubaas; Sphephelo Sithole; Thalente Mbatha; Luke le Roux; Mihlali Mayambela; Devin Titus
Strikers: Themba Zwane; Oswin Appollis; Patrick Maswanganyi; Simon van Duivenbooden; Elias Mokwana; Thapelo Maseko; Lyle Foster; Evidence Makgopa; Percy Tau
Broos names Dutch-born striker in preliminary squad for Afcon matches
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
