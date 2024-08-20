“Everything is good at Sundowns, the facilities and training sessions are world-class. I am happy to be there.
Sundowns signing Asekho Tiwani prepared to fight for left-back slot
'If I were scared, I would have stayed at Sekhukhune'
New Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Asekho Tiwani is not fazed by the stiff competition he will face at Chloorkop for the left-back position, where Bafana Bafana stars in Aubrey Modiba and Terrence Mashego have been preferred in recent times.
Tiwani joined Sundowns from Sekhukhune United a fortnight ago, inking a long-term deal.
“I am determined to fight. I am not scared of competition. If I were scared I would have stayed at Sekhukhune,'' Tiwani said during a South Africa national U-20 training session at Fun Valley in Olifantsvlei last week.
“I don't doubt my potential because they [Sundowns] signed me for a reason, so I will work hard to make sure I impress the technical team to be in the playing squad.''
The 19-year-old fullback, who skippered Amajita to two wins over Lesotho in friendlies in Maseru on Friday and Sunday, is already feeling at home at Chloorkop, lauding everything about the reigning league champions.
“Everything is good at Sundowns, the facilities and training sessions are world-class. I am happy to be there.
“I know I will learn a lot there so I will be a better player. The team is united and everyone there is a good person.”
Tiwani treasures the opportunity to join Sundowns after one season in the Premiership, insisting he was ready for this big move.
The defender was promoted from Sekhukhune's development in August last year and played 16 games in his maiden campaign in the top-flight.
“I take this as a blessing because not everyone gets such an opportunity to play for Sundowns, who are one of the best teams in Africa.
“I'll always cherish this opportunity and thank God for this talent he gave me. I would not be here without God and the support from my parents.
“Many people think it was too early for me to move to Sundowns but I am ready, hence I accepted the move.”
