Who is Broos’s Bafana prelim squad call-up Simon van Duivenbooden?

Simon van Duivenbooden, who was included in Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos's preliminary squad on Tuesday, is a 1.9m tall beanpole centre-forward at Vitesse Arnhem in the Dutch second tier.

Little is known about Vitesse's emerging striker. The 22-year-old's father is South African and he has many family members in this country. Van Duivenbooden reportedly received his South African passport in June, and has declared his availability to play for Bafana.

Born in Uithoorn, Netherlands, in 2002, he joined Vitesse's youth system, signing for their under-17s from academy side Alphense Boys Jeugd, in July 2017.

Van Duivenbooden spent two seasons with PSV Eindhoven's U-18s and U-19s from mid-2019 to mid-2021 before returning to join Vitesse's U-21s.