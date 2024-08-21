Chelsea sign Felix from Atletico on seven-year contract

Chelsea have signed Portugal forward João Félix from Atletico Madrid on a seven-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but English media reported that Chelsea paid around £46m (R1.07bn) to secure the 24-year-old's return to Stamford Bridge.

Felix impressed in his six-month loan spell at Chelsea in the 2022-23 season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances. He spent the last campaign on loan at Barcelona, scoring 10 goals in 44 games.

Atletico signed Felix from Benfica in 2019 for a club-record fee of €126m. He scored 34 goals in 131 matches and helped them win the LaLiga title in 2021.