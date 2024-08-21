Soccer

Chelsea sign Felix from Atletico on seven-year contract

21 August 2024 - 15:24 By Shifa Jahan
Chelsea have signed João Félix from Atletico Madrid.
Image: Chelsea FC/X

Chelsea have signed Portugal forward João Félix from Atletico Madrid on a seven-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but English media reported that Chelsea paid around £46m (R1.07bn) to secure the 24-year-old's return to Stamford Bridge.

Felix impressed in his six-month loan spell at Chelsea in the 2022-23 season, scoring four goals in 20 appearances. He spent the last campaign on loan at Barcelona, scoring 10 goals in 44 games.

Atletico signed Felix from Benfica in 2019 for a club-record fee of €126m. He scored 34 goals in 131 matches and helped them win the LaLiga title in 2021.

“It’s a chance for me to find a home,” Felix told Chelsea's website.

“After two loans, Chelsea and Barca, I needed to stay permanently in one place. There's no better place for me to be than Chelsea. I see a perfect place to shine.

“I felt really good when I was here, despite the results we had. I’m really happy to be back,” he added.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said Felix's versatility was important.

“The good thing about Joao is that he can play in different positions. He can play inside, he can play as a [number] nine, he can play outside,” Maresca said.

Chelsea play Swiss side Servette in the Europa Conference League playoff stage on Thursday before visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

Reuters

