Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of highly-rated Angolan international Inácio Miguel, the club announced on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old burly 1.85m tall centre-back, right-back or defensive midfielder signs from top Angolan outfit Pedro de Luanda.
He is well travelled, having played in Portugal for various lower league sides including Sporting Braga's reserves, Universitatea Cluj in Romania's top flight and FK Liepāja in Latvia.
Miguel joins defender Rushwin Dortley from Cape Town Spurs, Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari (from TS Galaxy), defender Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates) and Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns) as Amakhosi's fifth signing of the transfer window.
Kaizer Chiefs clinch signature of Angola star Miguel
Image: Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of highly-rated Angolan international Inácio Miguel, the club announced on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old burly 1.85m tall centre-back, right-back or defensive midfielder signs from top Angolan outfit Pedro de Luanda.
He is well travelled, having played in Portugal for various lower league sides including Sporting Braga's reserves, Universitatea Cluj in Romania's top flight and FK Liepāja in Latvia.
Miguel joins defender Rushwin Dortley from Cape Town Spurs, Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari (from TS Galaxy), defender Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates) and Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns) as Amakhosi's fifth signing of the transfer window.
“The Portuguese-born defender was an integral part of the Petro de Luanda team that participated in the Caf Champions league and won Angola’s domestic league title last season. He has also appeared five times in Angolan national team colours,” Chiefs said.
Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said he believes Miguel will add great quality to the club's back line.
“We are happy to have a player of Inácio Miguel’s calibre join our team. We’ve watched him and believe his experience, skill and passion for the game embody the spirit of Chiefs and will add a lot of positives in the team.
“We believe he will contribute significantly with his talent and we are looking forward to working with him as he writes another chapter of his career in South Africa.”
READ MORE
Most of Chiefs’ foreign players have underperformed: Muchichwa
Mailula, Zungu, Brazilian Pedrinho — Rulani’s shopping list to fix Wydad?
Rulani’s huge task at Wydad, where a player is a ‘card-carrying member of the ultras’
Who is Broos’s Bafana prelim squad call-up Simon van Duivenbooden?
Broos names Dutch-born striker in preliminary squad for Afcon matches
‘I like being the underdog’: Magesi coach Clinton Larsen on maiden PSL campaign
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos