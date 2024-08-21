Man City midfielder Foden named PFA Player of the Year

Manchester City's England midfielder Phil Foden won the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award on Tuesday after helping his club win a record fourth successive Premier League title.

The 24-year-old scored 27 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions last season as Pep Guardiola's City also lifted the Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup and were FA Cup runners-up.

“Winning this award is something very special and I am very proud and grateful for it,” Foden said.

“To be recognised in this way by your peers means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I would also like to give a special thanks to Pep, the City coaches and all my teammates for helping me to get better every day.”