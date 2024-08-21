“If you are given a chance and fail to use it, then it must be a bye-bye. Bring in foreign players who will add value,” the Zimbabwean former ace winger told SowetanLIVE.
“All these guys didn't perform last season. A foreign player must be extraordinary but these ones have proven to be ordinary, so any of them can go and Chiefs should not find it difficult to decide.
“Any of them can go and it won't affect the team. Saile has failed as an attacker because he's scored very few goals. Castillo played well only in the first few games after arriving.
“Dove is always injured and he's error-prone just like Ditlhokwe, so I really believe they can let any of them go without really thinking twice. Let's hope Miguel is a good player because foreigners must be like, 'wow', when they come here.”
SowetanLIVE
Most of Chiefs’ foreign players have underperformed: Muchichwa
Imminent arrival of Angolan Inacio Miguel would mean Amakhosi going over their foreign quota was
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs should not have a headache deciding which foreign player to cut for the coming seasons as most of them have underperformed, says club legend Robson Muchichwa.
The imminent arrival of Inacio Miguel at Chiefs means the club, to register the Angolan utility defender, must do away with one foreign player as they now have five non-South Africans on their books.
Premier Soccer League (PSL) rules allow each club to register no more than five foreign players. Newly-signed Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, Botswana captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Congolese attacker Christian Saile, Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo and defender Edmilson Dove from Mozambique, who extended his deal for a further year last month, have filled Amakhosi's foreign quota.
Uruguayan playmaker Gaston Sirino, who recently joined as a free agent, is naturalised. The 28-year-old Miguel, who's primarily a centreback but can play right-back and in central midfield, is believed to have landed in the country on Tuesday to pen a three-year deal with Chiefs.
As Miguel's capture presents Amakhosi with a conundrum to release one of the aforementioned, speculation has been rife Saile is the one who new coach Nasreddine Nabi will sacrifice.
Muchichwa has weighed in on this subject, insisting the club should not have a difficult choices as to who they should let go because all their foreigners have been “ordinary and the same'', meaning the departure of any of them would not be a train smash.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates can win the league, Chiefs need to strengthen: Happy Jele
“If you are given a chance and fail to use it, then it must be a bye-bye. Bring in foreign players who will add value,” the Zimbabwean former ace winger told SowetanLIVE.
“All these guys didn't perform last season. A foreign player must be extraordinary but these ones have proven to be ordinary, so any of them can go and Chiefs should not find it difficult to decide.
“Any of them can go and it won't affect the team. Saile has failed as an attacker because he's scored very few goals. Castillo played well only in the first few games after arriving.
“Dove is always injured and he's error-prone just like Ditlhokwe, so I really believe they can let any of them go without really thinking twice. Let's hope Miguel is a good player because foreigners must be like, 'wow', when they come here.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Mfundo Vilakazi not put off by criticism for showboating
Five young guns to keep an eye on in the 2024-25 PSL season
Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of Gaston Sirino
Nabi’s arduous task at Kaizer Chiefs
Rulani’s huge task at Wydad, where a player is a ‘card-carrying member of the ultras’
Sundowns signing Asekho Tiwani prepared to fight for left-back slot
Magesi coach Larsen believes he will get the best out of forgotten Motupa, Sekgota
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos