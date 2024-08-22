Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Safpu’s Monyai on challenges faced by footballers in SA

22 August 2024 - 15:48 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
In the 33rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former University of Pretoria (Tuks) and Moroka Swallows defender Tebogo Monyai. 

Monyai, who is the acting president of the South African Football Players Union, spoke about how the organisation is working to ensure footballers are looked after so they can retire comfortably. 

He said there are some clubs, especially in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, which are not run professionally and don’t treat their players well, leading to many problems. 

Monyai expressed confidence in the Bafana Bafana squad and spoke about how Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Tuks are aiming for automatic promotion back to the Betway Premiership this season after they came up short last campaign. 

