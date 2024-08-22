Soccer

Germany keeper Manuel Neuer retires from internationals at 38

22 August 2024 - 11:09 By Chiranjit Ojha
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during a Euro 2016 qualification match against Poland in Frankfurt in 2015. File photo
Image: Reuters/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from internationals on Wednesday after playing 124 times for his country since 2009.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich player who won the golden glove when Germany won the 2024 World Cup in 2014.

“Today marks the end of my career in the German national football team,” Neuer wrote on Instagram.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I didn't take this decision lightly. I feel very well physically and, of course, the 2026 World Cup... would also have appealed to me.

“And yet I came to the decision that now is exactly the right time to end my chapter in the national team,” he added.

Germany's national soccer federation (DFB) said Neuer was one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

“All words seem too small. But they come from the heart: Thank you, Manu,” the DFB said.

“For your unique, outstanding successes, of course. But especially for your camaraderie, your dedication, your inspiration for fellow players and millions of fans and footballers around the world.

“You have changed the game of goalkeeping, you have shaped it. Just like this team. Your team. As a backup. As captain. As a role model. As a world champion. As a friend. We will miss you.”

Neuer's retirement came two days after Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also retired from international football.

Neuer's club Bayern, with whom he has won 11 Bundesliga, two Champions League and two Club World Cup titles, begin their league campaign at Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Reuters

