Players no longer at Pirates from that team of two years ago include Richard Ofori, Happy Jele, Ben Motshwari, Thembinkosi Lorch, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Fortune Makaringe, Thabang Monare and Linda Mntambo.
“With regards to this competition, we are a new group and it will be new experiences for most of the players. It is also an opportunity for us to grow into the competition but we must approach it with a lot of humility.
“We are looking forward to competing on the continent and to test ourselves at that level. This is where the club deserves to be and this is where we want to be as players because we are ambitious.
“We must try to be in that space for as long as possible. We don’t want to go back to the group that played the final because most of them are no longer with us. This is a new group with new experiences and we want to go as far as possible in the Champions League.”
Pirates in must-win Champions League preliminary clash against Disciples
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates take on Madagascan minnows Disciples FC in their Champions League preliminary stage second leg clash at Orlando Stadium on Friday (7.30pm) with a lot at stake.
A win for the Buccaneers will see them progress to the second-round stage where they will continue their quest to make it to the group stages against some of the best teams on the continent.
They were held to a 0-0 draw by Disciples in the first leg last weekend and captain Innocent Maela said they want to go as far as possible, like the class of 2022 who lost on penalties to RS Berkane of Morocco in the Confederation Cup final.
The Pirates team has changed considerably since that penalty shoot-out loss to RS Berkane and Maela said the group is excited and want to test themselves at this level.
“The last time we played in the final (Confederations Cup, 2022), most of those players are no longer with us,” said Maela.
Riveiro not entertaining thoughts of another early Caf exit for Pirates
Coach Jose Riveiro added they know this is a must-win encounter.
“Football can be played in many different scenarios, surfaces and conditions, to say what is an advantage or disadvantage is something that is not going to help much. We have to stay focused on the opportunity that has been presented to us on Friday to play at home in front of our own supporters.
“It is a game we have to win, that’s what we need to go to the next round, but we are not thinking so much about the conditions we experienced five or six days ago. It is another opportunity and another game. We start at 0-0 and if we get the win we are in the next round.”
