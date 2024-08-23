Portuguese football star Christiano Ronaldo has launched his YouTube channel, “UR Christiano”, surpassing over 20-million subscribers within 24 hours.
“The wait is over. My YouTube channel is finally here. Subscribe and join me on this new journey,” Ronaldo posted on his social media.
The channel, launched on Wednesday, has 12 videos, with each video not longer than five minutes.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner has reportedly set a new world record by reaching a million subscribers in the fastest time yet. Moreover, he received a Golden YouTube Play Button plaque, a YouTube creators award aimed at recognising those creators who reach a million subscribers.
The channel promises to give viewers an intimate look into Ronaldo’s life. In one of his videos, the footballer says he wants his fans to feel like they are “Christiano” himself, as the name suggests. “I am very happy. It is a way for me to be closer to my family and my fans after so many years of football. I think it is a great platform for me to share a little of my life — very good, original, organic content.
“I think it’s a promising project with assured success. It is a way to bring people even closer to my fans. Everyone knows me as CR7; we are going to be UR Christiano.”
Ronaldo's 'UR Christiano' YouTube channel breaks record with over 20-million subscribers in 24 hours
In one of his videos, Ronaldo says he wants his fans to feel like they are 'Christiano' himself, as the name suggests
Image: Christiano Ronaldo/ Instagram
Portuguese football star Christiano Ronaldo has launched his YouTube channel, “UR Christiano”, surpassing over 20-million subscribers within 24 hours.
“The wait is over. My YouTube channel is finally here. Subscribe and join me on this new journey,” Ronaldo posted on his social media.
The channel, launched on Wednesday, has 12 videos, with each video not longer than five minutes.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner has reportedly set a new world record by reaching a million subscribers in the fastest time yet. Moreover, he received a Golden YouTube Play Button plaque, a YouTube creators award aimed at recognising those creators who reach a million subscribers.
The channel promises to give viewers an intimate look into Ronaldo’s life. In one of his videos, the footballer says he wants his fans to feel like they are “Christiano” himself, as the name suggests. “I am very happy. It is a way for me to be closer to my family and my fans after so many years of football. I think it is a great platform for me to share a little of my life — very good, original, organic content.
“I think it’s a promising project with assured success. It is a way to bring people even closer to my fans. Everyone knows me as CR7; we are going to be UR Christiano.”
Cristiano shares with his family his happiness for being the fastest YouTube channel hitting 1M siuuubscribers in History. And his kids’ reaction is priceless…
His partner Georgina Rodríguez was the first person he featured on his channel. He said they had been thinking about doing the project for many years. “It is quite a pride to share these moments with you on set, to have fun, and also to show our fans that we have a healthy relationship, and that we are people of flesh and blood. What is most important is that we feel and suffer everything,” Ronaldo said to Rodríguez.
Rodríguez was certain the channel would be a success. “A guaranteed success; the ones that fans will be watching, I can say. People will know you from behind closed doors, and I’m sure they’ll love that they’ll know a side of you that those of us who are lucky enough to see.”
The 39-year-old “greatest player of all time” is no stranger to breaking records. He has won three Uefa Men’s Player of the Year awards and four European Golden Shoes, the most by a European player. He is also the most followed individual on Instagram, with 636-million followers.
MORE:
WATCH | Family battles Nike after R5,300 soccer boots lasted only 10 weeks
Benni McCarthy to sharpen Man United strikers
SuperSport apologises after Twiggy Moli calls Christiano Ronaldo a 'po*s'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos