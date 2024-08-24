Haaland bags hat-trick as City roar back to crush Ipswich

Manchester City scored three goals in less than four minutes to beat promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, roaring back from a shock start at Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick and Kevin De Bruyne also scored as City stayed perfect in their quest for a fifth consecutive league title and Ipswich remained without a point.

Sammie Szmodics fired Ipswich to a surprise lead in the seventh minute when Ben Johnson sent him in behind City's defence, and Ederson mishandled his shot which rolled into the net.

The visitors' goal fired up City who netted three times in 191 seconds, sparked by Haaland's penalty in the 12th minute.

De Bruyne capitalised on an error by keeper Arijanet Muric to put City ahead and Haaland grabbed his second when De Bruyne chipped a ball over the top and the big Norwegian beat Muric to it.