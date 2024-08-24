Soccer

Man City's charges hearing will not affect form, says manager Guardiola

24 August 2024 - 11:00 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says charges for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations will not affect the players' performances.
Image: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

A verdict expected in coming months on Manchester City's alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations will not affect the players' performance, manager Pep Guardiola said ahead of Saturday's home game against Ipswich Town.

City were charged in February 2023 with 115 counts since their acquisition by City Football, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

The club could face penalties such as a points deduction or relegation if found guilty.

Nottingham Forest and Everton were docked points last season for their breaches of the league's profit and sustainability rules.

City deny the charges and are contesting them. An independent commission will review allegations dating back to 2009 and Guardiola said City will accept the verdict.

The Times of London said a hearing in the case is to start next month with the outcome known early next year.

“I am happy it starts soon and hopefully it finishes soon for the benefit of all of us,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Especially for the club, but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don't wait for the sentence.

“I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel — and I say it again, independent panel — and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done.”

Even with the lingering concerns around the club, City added a record fourth straight Premier League title last season after winning the treble in the 2022-23 season.

Asked about the effect of the case on his team, Guardiola said: “No, we have been three or four years talking about that. We know it is going to happen, we accept it and focus on our matches.”

