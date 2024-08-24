Pirates to face Morena Ramoreboli's Jwaneng Galaxy in Champions League second round

Orlando Pirates are set to face Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy in the second round of the Caf Champions League preliminary stages.

This after Pirates crushed Disciples FC of Madagascar in the first round by 4-0 on Friday while Galaxy, coached by South African-born mentor Morena Ramoreboli, needed penalties to overcome African Stars of Namibia.

Ramoreboli’s charges won the return leg at home by 1-0 and were tied 1-1 on aggregate with Stars who had claimed a 1-0 victory a week ago.

Galaxy claimed a 6-5 victory after the penalty kicks at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides, Pirates and Galaxy, met in the same stage last season and the Botswana outfit knocked the Sea Robbers out of the running after penalty shootouts.