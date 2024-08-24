Pirates to face Morena Ramoreboli's Jwaneng Galaxy in Champions League second round
Orlando Pirates are set to face Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy in the second round of the Caf Champions League preliminary stages.
This after Pirates crushed Disciples FC of Madagascar in the first round by 4-0 on Friday while Galaxy, coached by South African-born mentor Morena Ramoreboli, needed penalties to overcome African Stars of Namibia.
Ramoreboli’s charges won the return leg at home by 1-0 and were tied 1-1 on aggregate with Stars who had claimed a 1-0 victory a week ago.
Galaxy claimed a 6-5 victory after the penalty kicks at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday.
The two sides, Pirates and Galaxy, met in the same stage last season and the Botswana outfit knocked the Sea Robbers out of the running after penalty shootouts.
⏪️ 𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗛𝗖𝗧𝗔𝗠 ⏪️— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) August 24, 2024
🏆 #TotalEnergiesCAFCL
🆚 Disciples FC
🏟 Orlando Stadium
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/hxTnezg1OR
After booking their spot in the next round, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his side was ready to face whoever they will come up against.
“If Jwaneng is the next opponent in this competition, there is going to be a component of having the opportunity of playing against them again. We didn’t have a good time against them last time, they are a tough opponent and there is going to be extra motivation for all of us,” Riveiro said.
“Jwaneng have more experience in this competition as they reached the group stages last season where they collected six or seven points.
“They are very strong at home, this competition is attractive to whoever is coming and for us our responsibility and commitment is to do everything to reach the group stage and is something I would really like to experience.”
The first leg of the clash will take place between September 13-15 while the second leg is scheduled for September 20-22.