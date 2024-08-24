Soccer

Pirates to face Morena Ramoreboli's Jwaneng Galaxy in Champions League second round

24 August 2024 - 19:35 By SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates goal celebration during the CAF Champions League match against Disciples FC at Orlando Stadium on August 23, 2024.
Orlando Pirates goal celebration during the CAF Champions League match against Disciples FC at Orlando Stadium on August 23, 2024.
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates are set to face Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy in the second round of the Caf Champions League preliminary stages.

This after Pirates crushed Disciples FC of Madagascar in the first round by 4-0 on Friday while Galaxy, coached by South African-born mentor Morena Ramoreboli, needed penalties to overcome African Stars of Namibia.

Ramoreboli’s charges won the return leg at home by 1-0 and were tied 1-1 on aggregate with Stars who had claimed a 1-0 victory a week ago.

Galaxy claimed a 6-5 victory after the penalty kicks at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday.

The two sides, Pirates and Galaxy, met in the same stage last season and the Botswana outfit knocked the Sea Robbers out of the running after penalty shootouts.

After booking their spot in the next round, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his side was ready to face whoever they will come up against.

“If Jwaneng is the next opponent in this competition, there is going to be a component of having the opportunity of playing against them again. We didn’t have a good time against them last time, they are a tough opponent and there is going to be extra motivation for all of us,” Riveiro said.

“Jwaneng have more experience in this competition as they reached the group stages last season where they collected six or seven points.

“They are very strong at home, this competition is attractive to whoever is coming and for us our responsibility and commitment is to do everything to reach the group stage and is something I would really like to experience.”

The first leg of the clash will take place between September 13-15 while the second leg is scheduled for September 20-22.

MORE:

How Esperance’s Mokwana overcame self-doubt to become one of Africa’s hottest properties

The stellar winger went from playing amateur football for Team General and Gembok Classic in KwaMhlanga to being one the most expensive players on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns to Turkey, and beyond: Morifi has plans to lift women’s football

The fact that the women’s league is not yet professional makes things difficult for its clubs without the much-needed financial support, says ...
Sport
1 day ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Mokwena and Mailula at Wydad — it may turn out well

It can best be described as an American dream deferred for Cassius Mailula.
Sport
2 days ago

Haaland bags hat-trick as City roar back to crush Ipswich

Manchester City scored three goals in less than four minutes to beat promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, roaring back from a ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Pirates through to Caf Champions League next round Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to 800m gold in Berlin Sport
  3. Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Riveiro ready for Jwaneng or Africa Stars in Champions League ... Soccer
  5. Liverpool's Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut Soccer

Latest Videos

Testimony by Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, who volunteered in Gaza
Funding & construction mafias remain challenges