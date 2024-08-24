Soccer

Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton

24 August 2024 - 18:31 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur takes the ball around Jordan Pickford of Everton as he goes on to score his side's second goal during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 24, 2024 in London, England.
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur takes the ball around Jordan Pickford of Everton as he goes on to score his side's second goal during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 24, 2024 in London, England.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s error and Son Heung-min’s brace helped Tottenham Hotspur to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over hapless Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero were also among the goals as Tottenham eased to their first win of the campaign in a game they dominated against a visiting side who have conceded seven times in two games this season and are yet to score themselves.

Pickford carelessly miss-controlled a simple back pass in the first half, allowing Son to snatch the ball from him and score Tottenham’s second goal into an empty, as the home side produced an accomplished display.

Everton, without several first-choice defenders due to injury, were unable to put pressure on their hosts and manager Sean Dyche will be seeking a quick improvement when they host Bournemouth next week in what is already looking like an important game for his struggling side.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated after they let a lead slip at Leicester City in the season opener, but they were in control of this match throughout.

"I think we thoroughly deserved it. We dominated and we felt we should have had three points last Monday (at Leicester)," Tottenham midfielder James Maddison said.

"The performance was there on Monday. It was a case of not putting our chances away. It's important you try and put into practice what the manager wants. It's about us trusting him."

Bar set-pieces opportunities, Everton offered little attacking threat and the home side made them pay for poor defending.

Tottenham took the lead as Bissouma scored his first for the club when the ball fell to him on the edge of the box and he thrashed it home off the underside of the crossbar.

They doubled their advantage after Pickford was sloppy in controlling the ball on the wet surface and Son’s pace and anticipation of the error enabled him to score his first of the afternoon.

England number one Pickford lifted his hand in apology to the Everton fans and teammates.

Tottenham appeared to take their foot off the gas after that, though they remained in control of the game, and it was not until the 70th minute they scored a third.

Romero powered a header into the net from a corner as Pickford stood statuesque on his goalline when he might have come to collect the ball inside his six-yard box.

Son added the fourth after a superb run from his own box by defender Micky van de Ven set up the South Korean to finish from a tight angle.

MORE:

Manchester City re-sign former captain Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is back with Manchester City after the Premier League champions re-signed their former captain on Friday on a one-year contract.
Sport
1 day ago

Germany keeper Manuel Neuer retires from internationals at 38

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from internationals on Wednesday after playing 124 times for his country since 2009.
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns to Turkey, and beyond: Morifi has plans to lift women’s football

The fact that the women’s league is not yet professional makes things difficult for its clubs without the much-needed financial support, says ...
Sport
1 day ago

How Esperance’s Mokwana overcame self-doubt to become one of Africa’s hottest properties

The stellar winger went from playing amateur football for Team General and Gembok Classic in KwaMhlanga to being one the most expensive players on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Brighton leave it late to beat Manchester United 2-1

Table toppers Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday to stay perfect in the Premier League after Joao Pedro scored a late ...
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Pirates through to Caf Champions League next round Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to 800m gold in Berlin Sport
  3. Arsenal to get early reminder of Aston Villa threat Soccer
  4. Pirates coach Riveiro ready for Jwaneng or Africa Stars in Champions League ... Soccer
  5. Liverpool's Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut Soccer

Latest Videos

Testimony by Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, who volunteered in Gaza
Funding & construction mafias remain challenges