Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Wolves
Noni Madueke scored a second-half hat-trick as Chelsea crushed Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 away in a frenetic Premier League clash at Molineux on Sunday.
Chelsea's first Premier League points of the season and the first for new manager Enzo Maresca arrived in spectacular fashion as the visitors ripped Wolves apart after the break after an absorbing first period.
Madueke 🤝 Palmer— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 25, 2024
Maresca's side led twice in the first half with goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer but both times Wolves deservedly hit back through Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen.
Wolves fell part after the break, however, and Madueke took the game beyond them with three goals in 15 minutes, all of them assisted by the excellent Palmer.
Joao Felix came off the bench to mark his return to the club with his side's sixth goal.
Reuters