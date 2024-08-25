Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Wolves

Maresca's side led twice in the first half with goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer but both times Wolves deservedly hit back through Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Wolves fell part after the break, however, and Madueke took the game beyond them with three goals in 15 minutes, all of them assisted by the excellent Palmer.

Joao Felix came off the bench to mark his return to the club with his side's sixth goal.

Reuters