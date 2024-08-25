Soccer

Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Wolves

25 August 2024 - 17:20 By Martyn Herman
Noni Madueke of Chelsea celebrates victory with the match ball, after scoring a hat-trick in their Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in Wolverhampton on Sunday.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Noni Madueke scored a second-half hat-trick as Chelsea crushed Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 away in a frenetic Premier League clash at Molineux on Sunday.

Chelsea's first Premier League points of the season and the first for new manager Enzo Maresca arrived in spectacular fashion as the visitors ripped Wolves apart after the break after an absorbing first period.

Maresca's side led twice in the first half with goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer but both times Wolves deservedly hit back through Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Wolves fell part after the break, however, and Madueke took the game beyond them with three goals in 15 minutes, all of them assisted by the excellent Palmer.

Joao Felix came off the bench to mark his return to the club with his side's sixth goal.

Reuters

