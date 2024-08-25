Soccer

Slot off to winning start at home as Liverpool cruise past Brentford

25 August 2024 - 20:00 By Peter Hall
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledges the fans after their Premier League victory against Brentford at Anfield Sunday.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot acknowledges the fans after their Premier League victory against Brentford at Anfield Sunday.
Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arne Slot's comfortable start to life as Liverpool manager continued when his new side strolled to a 2-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool dominated early on, scoring a fine opening goal on the counter attack when Luis Diaz arrowed his first of the season into the top corner with 13 minutes on the clock.

Brentford responded well, going close with two short-range headers either side of halftime, but Mohamed Salah ended the visitors' hopes of taking anything from their trip to Anfield with a second goal 20 minutes from time.

Dutchman Slot now has two 2-0 wins from two games as he undertakes the difficult task of replacing Juergen Klopp as Liverpool boss, with a testing trip to Manchester United up next.

Reuters

READ MORE

Madueke hits hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Wolves

Noni Madueke scored a second-half hat-trick as Chelsea crushed Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 away in a frenetic Premier League clash at Molineux on ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Haaland can etch name up with Messi and Ronaldo, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland could etch his name alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the game's greatest strikers with his ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Super-sub Trossard proves worth adding ammo to Arteta’s Arsenal

If Arsenal are going to end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title, they are going to need contributions from every squad member this season ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Haaland bags hat-trick as City roar back to crush Ipswich

Manchester City scored three goals in less than four minutes to beat promoted Ipswich Town 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, roaring back from a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trossard, Partey earn Arsenal gritty win at Villa

Second-half goals by Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey earned Arsenal a hard-fought 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday as Mikel Arteta's side ...
Sport
1 day ago

Son brace eases Tottenham to 4-0 win over hapless Everton

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s error and Son Heung-min’s brace helped Tottenham Hotspur to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over hapless Everton in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Brighton leave it late to beat Manchester United 2-1

Table toppers Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United 2-1 on Saturday to stay perfect in the Premier League after Joao Pedro scored a late ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Stubbs can't save Proteas as top order woes continue in first T20 defeat Cricket
  2. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to 800m gold in Berlin Sport
  3. Pirates to face Morena Ramoreboli's Jwaneng Galaxy in Champions League second ... Soccer
  4. Liverpool's Slot not nervous ahead of Anfield debut Soccer
  5. Pirates through to Caf Champions League next round Soccer

Latest Videos

NHI: Medical aids are out, ARVs for everyone in SA is in
Why the NHI wants your medical aid premium