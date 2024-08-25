Super-sub Trossard proves worth adding ammo to Arteta’s Arsenal

If Arsenal are going to end their 20-year wait for a Premier League title, they are going to need contributions from every squad member this season and Leandro Trossard again proved his worth off the bench in Saturday's win at Aston Villa.

Arsenal travelled to the Midlands to face a Villa side who beat them twice in the Premier League last season — defeats that ultimately cost them the title — and had to weather plenty of pressure from an impressive home side.

At a crucial juncture in the match, however, Trossard took his chance, sweeping home with his first touch after coming as a substitute to set Arsenal on their way to a 2-0 victory.