City have quality to stop Orlando Pirates in cup semi: Darren Keet

Keet said City need no extra motivation to beat the Buccaneers, the defending champions of this competition. He lauded the hard work the Citizens have put in during their preseason and believes the management did a solid job bolstering the squad, which has been reinforced with seasoned campaigners such as former Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe, Haashim Domingo and Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Cape Town City can win the league — Tinkler
Keeping a clean sheet at home is Cape Town City's number one priority in their aim of beating Orlando Pirates in their two-legged MTN8 semifinal, Citizens goalkeeper Darren Keet says.
The former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper said scoring a few goals at home is also a high priority as the Citizens seek a place in the final.
City host Pirates in the first leg at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night (7pm), with the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Citizens beat Polokwane City 1-0 away in the quarterfinals just under three weeks ago. Pirates swept SuperSport United aside 3-1 in their quarterfinal.
Keet said City need no extra motivation to beat the Buccaneers, the defending champions of this competition. He lauded the hard work the Citizens have put in during their preseason and believes the management did a solid job bolstering the squad, which has been reinforced with seasoned campaigners such as former Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe, Haashim Domingo and Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Cape Town City can win the league — Tinkler
“I don't think we need extra motivation. I think the magnitude of the game in itself is an occasion — usually it [City's meetings with Pirates] is a spectacle and we are just happy to have a chance to have a go at them.
“We've been working hard, we've had a long preseason, so it will be an interesting game — we're well-prepared for it.
“A semifinal is a motivation itself to get to the final, it doesn't matter who we come up against. We've put together a decent squad this season, so we are looking forward to the games against Pirates and the season ahead.''
