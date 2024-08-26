Soccer

City have quality to stop Orlando Pirates in cup semi: Darren Keet

26 August 2024 - 11:03
Darren Keet during the Cape Town City training session at Hartleyvale Training Ground on in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

Keeping a clean sheet at home is Cape Town City's number one priority in their aim of beating Orlando Pirates in their two-legged MTN8 semifinal, Citizens goalkeeper Darren Keet says.

The former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper said scoring a few goals at home is also a high priority as the Citizens seek a place in the final.

City host Pirates in the first leg at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night (7pm), with the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Citizens beat Polokwane City 1-0 away in the quarterfinals just under three weeks ago. Pirates swept SuperSport United aside 3-1 in their quarterfinal.

“Playing at home first, the most important thing is to get a couple of goals and to keep a clean sheet to take away to Orlando,'' Keet said.

“It's always going to be a hell of a task but we're prepared for it. We've got a stable defence, we've got a stable team at the moment and there's no reason we shouldn't be able to do it.

“Clean sheets are always vitally important for keepers and for the rest of the team.''

Keet said City need no extra motivation to beat the Buccaneers, the defending champions of this competition. He lauded the hard work the Citizens have put in during their preseason and believes the management did a solid job bolstering the squad, which has been reinforced with seasoned campaigners such as former Pirates midfielder Fortune Makaringe, Haashim Domingo and Kamohelo Mokotjo.

