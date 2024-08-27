German Bruno Labbadia named as new Nigeria coach

Former German international Bruno Labbadia has been named as Nigeria’s new coach, becoming the third appointment to the post this year.

The Nigeria Football Federation made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, saying his appointment was “with immediate effect” but without giving any details of the contract duration.

Labbadia takes charge 12 days before Nigeria kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a Group D tie at home to neighbours Benin in Uyo. They also play away in Rwanda three days later.

The 58-year-old is a seasoned Bundesliga coach with spells at Bayer Leverkusen, Hamburg, VfB Stuttgart, VfL Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin. This will be his first job outside Germany.