The MTN8 semifinal first leg match between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates, which was scheduled for 7.30pm on Tuesday at Cape Town Stadium, has been moved to 6pm on Wednesday due to bad weather in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the postponement, saying the decision was made on “the advice from the City of Cape Town authorities and stadium management, who reported gale-force winds averaging speeds at 67km/h”.
“The adverse weather has led to collapsed buildings, blocked roads due to fallen trees and affected stadium facilities.”
Horrendous weather forces PSL to postpone City v Pirates MTN8 semi
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
The PSL said those who had already purchased tickets need not be concerned as they will be valid on Wednesday.
Pirates, who are bidding to win the MTN8 for the third successive time, will host the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Mamelodi Sundowns face Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 7.30pm on Wednesday in the other semifinal first leg. Those teams' second leg will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
