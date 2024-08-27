Soccer

Horrendous weather forces PSL to postpone City v Pirates MTN8 semi

27 August 2024 - 15:17
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The MTN8 trophy.
The MTN8 trophy.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The MTN8 semifinal first leg match between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates, which was scheduled for 7.30pm on Tuesday at Cape Town Stadium, has been moved to 6pm on Wednesday due to bad weather in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the postponement, saying the decision was made on “the advice from the City of Cape Town authorities and stadium management, who reported gale-force winds averaging speeds at 67km/h”. 

“The adverse weather has led to collapsed buildings, blocked roads due to fallen trees and affected stadium facilities.”

The PSL said those who had already purchased tickets need not be concerned as they will be valid on Wednesday. 

Pirates, who are bidding to win the MTN8 for the third successive time, will host the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Mamelodi Sundowns face Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 7.30pm on Wednesday in the other semifinal first leg. Those teams' second leg will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday. 

READ MORE

Riveiro hates spotlight, wants Pirates to bring joy to battling South Africans

The Spaniard has earned the respect of many for his attractive football and calm, calculated demeanour
Sport
12 hours ago

Sundowns’ 19-year-old signing Tiwani on a learning curve at Chloorkop

For the past few weeks Asekho Tiwani has been like a sponge sucking up information in his new surroundings at Chloorkop.
Sport
5 hours ago

Big cup, Caf games helping knock Orlando Pirates into shape: Riveiro

Orlando Pirates facing a measure of pressure in the form of three must-win early season games has helped in developing the maturity in their squad as ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns’ warrior Modiba happy to go to battle in midfield for Mngqithi

Aubrey Modiba has been a player who has made his name with versatility and says he is comfortable if coach Manqoba Mngqithi persists with him in ...
Sport
1 day ago

City have quality to stop Orlando Pirates in cup semi: Darren Keet

Keeping a clean sheet at home is Cape Town City's number one priority in their plans to beat Orlando Pirates in their two-legged MTN8 semifinal, says ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates to face Morena Ramoreboli's Jwaneng Galaxy in Champions League second round

Orlando Pirates are set to face Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy in the second round of the Caf Champions League preliminary stages.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Wayde wings his way to world title in Beijing Sport
  2. Etzebeth doubtful for Boks against All Blacks at Ellis Park Rugby
  3. Sundowns’ warrior Modiba happy to go to battle in midfield for Mngqithi Soccer
  4. Big cup, Caf games helping knock Orlando Pirates into shape: Riveiro Soccer
  5. Wiese returns as Boks make nine changes for All Blacks Test Rugby

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
🇬🇧 NOTTING HILL CARNIVAL 2024, MONDAY 26th of August 2024, 4K, HDR