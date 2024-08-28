Bafana star Lyle Foster set for return to the EPL?
Reports indicate Premier League club in talks with Burnley for a move for the South African
Lyle Foster could be set for a return to the English Premier League (EPL).
This according to Belgian football correspondent for French channel TV channel RMC SPORT Sacha Tavolieri, who posted on X the Bafana Bafana striker's club Burnley are at an “advanced stage” of talks with Ipswich Town for a transfer.
“Lyle Foster now close to being loaned with a mandatory option to Ipswich Town,” Tavolieri wrote.
“Obligation to buy fixed at £25m. Not a done deal yet but clubs are in advanced talks to find an agreement.”
Burnley were relegated as the second-last-placed team in the 2023-24 EPL.
Foster was their second-top scorer with five goals in 24 league games for Vincent Kompany's team in a season where he spent seven weeks out of action receiving treatment for mental health issues.
With the 2024-25 Championship season in full swing — Foster has started all three games, two wins and a draw, without scoring under new manager Scott Parker — it seemed the Orlando Pirates youth product was set to remain in the second tier at least for a season.
However, Ipswich's reported interest might see him return to the EPL sooner than expected.
Ipswich are in the EPL having become only the fifth team to earn back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship. They were runners-up in the second tier to Leicester City last season.
Manager Kieran McKenna's side have started the 2024-25 EPL with two defeats.
Foster joined Burnley from Belgian club KVC Westerlo when they were in the Championship in January of the 2022-23 season, scoring once in 11 league games as they secured promotion as champions.