Soccer

Bafana star Lyle Foster set for return to the EPL?

Reports indicate Premier League club in talks with Burnley for a move for the South African

28 August 2024 - 08:34
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Lyle Foster turns out for Burnley in their 5-0 Championship win against Cardiff City FC at Turf Moor in Burnley on August 17.
Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Lyle Foster could be set for a return to the English Premier League (EPL). 

This according to Belgian football correspondent for French channel TV channel RMC SPORT Sacha Tavolieri, who posted on X the Bafana Bafana striker's club Burnley are at an “advanced stage” of talks with Ipswich Town for a transfer. 

“Lyle Foster now close to being loaned with a mandatory option to Ipswich Town,” Tavolieri wrote. 

“Obligation to buy fixed at £25m. Not a done deal yet but clubs are in advanced talks to find an agreement.” 

Burnley were relegated as the second-last-placed team in the 2023-24 EPL. 

Foster was their second-top scorer with five goals in 24 league games for Vincent Kompany's team in a season where he spent seven weeks out of action receiving treatment for mental health issues. 

With the 2024-25 Championship season in full swing — Foster has started all three games, two wins and a draw, without scoring under new manager Scott Parker — it seemed the Orlando Pirates youth product was set to remain in the second tier at least for a season. 

However, Ipswich's reported interest might see him return to the EPL sooner than expected. 

Ipswich are in the EPL having become only the fifth team to earn back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship. They were runners-up in the second tier to Leicester City last season. 

Manager Kieran McKenna's side have started the 2024-25 EPL with two defeats. 

Foster joined Burnley from Belgian club KVC Westerlo when they were in the Championship in January of the 2022-23 season, scoring once in 11 league games as they secured promotion as champions. 

