Bafana star Lyle Foster set for return to the EPL?

Lyle Foster could be set for a return to the English Premier League (EPL).

This according to Belgian football correspondent for French channel TV channel RMC SPORT Sacha Tavolieri, who posted on X the Bafana Bafana striker's club Burnley are at an “advanced stage” of talks with Ipswich Town for a transfer.

“Lyle Foster now close to being loaned with a mandatory option to Ipswich Town,” Tavolieri wrote.

“Obligation to buy fixed at £25m. Not a done deal yet but clubs are in advanced talks to find an agreement.”

Burnley were relegated as the second-last-placed team in the 2023-24 EPL.