Uruguayan defender Izquierdo dies after collapsing in match

South American football was in mourning on Tuesday after the death of Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo, who collapsed on the pitch when suffering an irregular heartbeat during a Copa Libertadores game last week.

The 27-year-old had been undergoing medical treatment since collapsing during Nacional's game against Brazilian side Sao Paulo on Aug. 22.

Izquierdo fell to the ground unconscious in the 84th minute without coming into contact with another player. He was taken off the pitch in an ambulance before being treated at the intensive care unit of Albert Einstein Hospital.

The hospital said in a statement Izquierdo had died as a result of brain death after a cardiopulmonary arrest associated with cardiac arrhythmia.