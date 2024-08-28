WATCH | Proteas’ Rabada bowls over fans with his silky diski skills

Rabada posted a video of himself on the soccer field dribbling the ball on his own, showing off his hidden talents. The video has been much-shared social media.

“I’ve never seen you handle a soccer ball like that. The [soccer ball] must be different from the ball we normally use,” Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma posted in the comments to the video.

Teammate Tabraiz Shamsi concurred: “I’ve never seen these skills in real life- he is trying to scam us with a Photoshopped video,” he posted.

Rabada’s football skills left some sports fans impressed. Others tried to persuade him that it was not too late for a career change as they believed he might be the man Bafana Bafana coach Hugo needed in his team.