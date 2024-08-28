WATCH | Proteas’ Rabada bowls over fans with his silky diski skills
Kagiso Rabada, one of South Africa’s top bowlers, is a man of many talents — and football seems to be right up his alley.
The Proteas star recently visited Germany, and while there, he made an appearance at the Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach. Rabada exchanged his cricket ball for a football and showed off his skills at the Adidas training centre.
One of the greatest South African pacers enjoying a bit of footie.— C. S. Chiwanza (@CSChiwanza) August 26, 2024
🎥 Kagiso Rabada on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Upv714PuXC
Rabada posted a video of himself on the soccer field dribbling the ball on his own, showing off his hidden talents. The video has been much-shared social media.
“I’ve never seen you handle a soccer ball like that. The [soccer ball] must be different from the ball we normally use,” Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma posted in the comments to the video.
Teammate Tabraiz Shamsi concurred: “I’ve never seen these skills in real life- he is trying to scam us with a Photoshopped video,” he posted.
Rabada’s football skills left some sports fans impressed. Others tried to persuade him that it was not too late for a career change as they believed he might be the man Bafana Bafana coach Hugo needed in his team.