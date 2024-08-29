Ex-Pirates star Ntshumayelo says Mofokeng, Maswanganyi are marked men this season

“He is a good player [Maswanganyi] and I like him, but I don’t judge a player early. I have always been like that, even when I was playing, and that is the reason I respect players who do it season after season.”
Former Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo says the Betway Premiership will be testing for Relebohile Mofokeng.
Mofokeng, who had trials with English Premiership side Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, will play in his second full campaign in the Premiership and after his exploits in a breakthrough 2023-2024 Ntshumayelo said the skilful attacker will be a marked man.
“I was talking about Mofokeng the other day and saying this is going to be his toughest season,” he said.
“This is because opposition players know him better now and I was told this by coach Gavin Hunt when I went to my second season with SuperSport United.
“I experienced it and I know it is going to be difficult for him, but if you can go through your second and third seasons you mature as a player and can produce something special.”
Mofokeng started the campaign with a strong performance in Pirates' MTN8 quarterfinal win over SuperSport and continued with his good form when he contributed a goal in the 4-0 Champions League preliminary round second leg win over Disciples last weekend.
He scored another crucial goal as Bucs drew 1-1 away against Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium in Wednesday night's first leg of their MTN8 semifinal tie.
Ntshumayelo said the other Pirates player who must produce the goods in 2024-2025 is crowd favourite midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi who was named Premiership Player’s Player of the Year last season.
Mofokeng's away goal gives Pirates slight advantage against Cape Town City in MTN8 semifinals
