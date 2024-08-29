Nabi’s appointment at Chiefs good for SA football: Bafana coach Hugo Broos

“He’s thinking like a European coach. He wants what he wants. I think it [getting what he wants] maybe a little bit easier for him to get at Chiefs because it’s not easy to be a coach at Chiefs. I think it’s not so easy for a South African coach to say: ‘No, I want that’ [slamming his hand on the table]

“I hope, and I said in the past, it’s not normal for a team like Chiefs to be seventh or eighth in the competition, itvs not good for South African football. So, I hope Chiefs is again there [at the top] this season and they will fight with [Mamelodi] Sundowns, with [Orlando] Pirates and maybe with SuperSport [United] or Stellenbosch [FC], so that we’ll have five or six teams fighting it out.

“Chiefs becoming competitive is a big progression that can happen for South African football and not the domination by one team [seven-time successive league champions Sundowns] like we’ve had in the past five years.”

Nabi’s impact at Chiefs will be seen only when the Beyway Premiership kicks off on September 14. Amakhosi are away to Marumo Gallants on September 14 before playing Stellenbosch FC at home in the second match.

Left-footed central defender Rushwin Dortley, recently signed from relegated Cape Town Spurs, is the only player from Chiefs that Broos selected for the Group K qualifiers against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6 (6pm) and South Sudan away on September 10.