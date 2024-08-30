Broos backs Foster to play for Ipswich in the Premier League

“Yes, absolutely, because he's [going to be] playing in the Premier League,” said Broos of what he thinks about reports linking Foster with a return to the Premier League.
“Also because second division football in England, it's no so good, this is running and kicking. It will be a good move for him and the team he will play [for]. He's not going to Manchester City or [a big club] because that will be difficult for him.
“It's a team he can play a bit, compared with Burnley when they were in the second division and even in first division last year.
“So OK, I'm looking forward and I hope he can make a move and hope he can still progress and become a better player,” said Broos.
The Bafana coach selected Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Relebohile Mofokeng and Elias Mokwana as part of his strike force for the two qualifiers against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6 and South Sudan away on September 10.
The striker who was unlucky to miss out was Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates who Broos said he was concerned about the limited amount of time he's getting at Pirates.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is hoping the deal to move Bafana striker Lyle Foster from relegated Premier League side Burnley to newly promoted Ipswich Town comes through before the window shuts at midnight on Friday in England.
Foster, 23, a product of Orlando Pirates development, joined Burnley from Belgian club KVC Westerlo in January last year but couldn't help The Clarets survive relegation in the Premier League last season.
Ipswich, better known as the Tractor Boys, were reported to be keen to sign Foster on a loan deal with R584m to buy him at the end of the season.
Latest reports from England indicated on Friday the deal seems to be off and Foster will look to continue starring for Burnley in the English Championship where he's already started four matches and provided one assist this season.
Broos though said, when announcing the Bafana squad to face Uganda and South Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next week, he would have preferred to see Foster continuing to play for a team in the Premier League.
Bafana coach Broos makes another plea for young players to be made available for Cosafa and Chan
Nabi’s appointment at Chiefs good for SA football: Bafana coach Hugo Broos
Broos also explained why it was not the right time to bring Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden of Vitesse FC into his squad.
“We knew him from last season [in the Dutch top league], but he was not playing much. We hope he should have his chance now in the second division. He has played in previous matches and in the last match he was substituted after 45 minutes.
“OK we still have to wait a bit more because for the moment I don't think he's ready [for Bafana] to replace, for example, Iqraam [Rayners] or Lyle. He's not better than them, far off.
“He's someone we have to follow in his next games and let's hope he will play. He's the type of player like [Evidence] Makgopa, but both don't play much at the moment. It's a pity, but we continue following him and we hope he can improve.”
