Soccer

Haaland hat-trick earns Man City 3-1 win at West Ham

31 August 2024 - 21:11 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal with Jeremy Doku and Ruben Dias.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal with Jeremy Doku and Ruben Dias.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Erling Haaland's second successive hat-trick propelled Manchester City to a 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday, maintaining the champions' perfect start to the Premier League season.

The Norwegian striker missed an early chance but made no mistake with the second, calmly slotting past Alphonse Areola to put City ahead in the 10th minute after Bernardo Silva dispossessed Lucas Paqueta in midfield.

West Ham equalised against the run of play after 18 minutes, when Ruben Dias deflected Jarrod Bowen's cross into his own net, before Haaland restored City's lead on the half-hour mark, smashing a vicious shot beyond Areola from close range.

Haaland almost turned provider in the 38th minute, playing a lovely cushioned pass into the path of Rico Lewis but the full back blazed his shot over the bar.

Kevin De Bruyne nearly added a third just before the break as City threatened to extend their lead, but his free kick from the edge of the box skimmed the roof of the net.

West Ham almost levelled shortly after halftime through a quick break as Mohammed Kudus hit the post, with the chance galvanising the home crowd and West Ham's players.

But Haaland secured the win with another cool finish in the 83rd minute, charging on to Matheus Nunes' through ball and lifting his shot over substitute keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The striker followed up last week's treble against Ipswich Town to record his seventh goal in three games this season and his 70th Premier League strike in 69 appearances.

He nearly scored a fourth in the fifth minute of added time but Fabianski saved his shot from a tight angle before Ederson denied Crysencio Summerville a late consolation.

City have three wins from three to open up an early two-point lead over last season's runners-up Arsenal, who drew 1-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

West Ham have three points from three games.

READ MORE:

Bafana coach Broos makes another plea for young players to be made available for Cosafa and Chan

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made another impassioned plea to the Premier Soccer League to make U-23 players available for selection for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates into third consecutive MTN8 final after comfortable victory over Cape Town City

Awful defending by Cape Town City helped Orlando Pirates cruise to third successive MTN8 final where they could record another piece of history by ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Brighton end 10-man Arsenal's winning start with 1-1 draw

Brighton ended Arsenal's winning start to the new Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at The Emirates on Saturday, with the home side holding on ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Rulani Mokwena’s tenure as Wydad coach starts with league loss

Rulani Mokwena's tenure as coach of Wydad Casablanca got off to a disappointing start as they lost 1-0 to Maghreb Fez in the opening match of the ...
Sport
15 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Bayanda Walaza wins 200m to claim first men's sprint double in 26 years Sport
  2. SABC to broadcast hugely anticipated Test between Springboks and All Blacks Rugby
  3. Sterling and Sancho seal deadline day loans to rival clubs, Toney makes Saudi ... Soccer
  4. Broos backs Foster to play for Ipswich in the Premier League Soccer
  5. Boks launch late comeback to beat All Blacks at packed Ellis Park Rugby

Latest Videos

Red Bull Symphonic|Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse & the Symphonic Orchestra ...
Marcus Harvey - Malume [Official Music Video]