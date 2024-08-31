Haaland hat-trick earns Man City 3-1 win at West Ham

Erling Haaland's second successive hat-trick propelled Manchester City to a 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday, maintaining the champions' perfect start to the Premier League season.

The Norwegian striker missed an early chance but made no mistake with the second, calmly slotting past Alphonse Areola to put City ahead in the 10th minute after Bernardo Silva dispossessed Lucas Paqueta in midfield.

West Ham equalised against the run of play after 18 minutes, when Ruben Dias deflected Jarrod Bowen's cross into his own net, before Haaland restored City's lead on the half-hour mark, smashing a vicious shot beyond Areola from close range.

Haaland almost turned provider in the 38th minute, playing a lovely cushioned pass into the path of Rico Lewis but the full back blazed his shot over the bar.