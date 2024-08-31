Pirates into third consecutive MTN8 final after comfortable victory over Cape Town City

Awful defending by Cape Town City helped Orlando Pirates cruise to third successive MTN8 final where they could record another piece of history by becoming the first side to win the cup three times in a row.

Pirates beat The Citizens 2-0 on Saturday and won 3-1 on aggregate.

City had started the better side in this match as they looked to further frustrate Pirates after they held them to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of this semi-final which was played at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

But City's failure to pay attention when Pirates won a corner kick led to Tshegofatso Mabasa easily opening his account with a well-taken header off Relebohile Mofokeng's cross in the 25th minute.

City defenders were nowhere near Mabasa when he connected with Mofokeng's ball, leaving Eric Tinkler fuming on the visitors’ bench.

A few minutes before Pirates scored Tinkler had been booked by referee Thando Ndzandzeka as he protested when his charges were not being given a set piece when Jaedin Rhodes was felled just outside the area.

It was around the 20th minute that Pirates started to gain control of this game with Patrick Maswanganyi, Mofokeng and a rejuvenated Monnapule Saleng getting more time on the ball.