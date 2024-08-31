Pirates into third consecutive MTN8 final after comfortable victory over Cape Town City
Awful defending by Cape Town City helped Orlando Pirates cruise to third successive MTN8 final where they could record another piece of history by becoming the first side to win the cup three times in a row.
Pirates beat The Citizens 2-0 on Saturday and won 3-1 on aggregate.
City had started the better side in this match as they looked to further frustrate Pirates after they held them to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of this semi-final which was played at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
But City's failure to pay attention when Pirates won a corner kick led to Tshegofatso Mabasa easily opening his account with a well-taken header off Relebohile Mofokeng's cross in the 25th minute.
City defenders were nowhere near Mabasa when he connected with Mofokeng's ball, leaving Eric Tinkler fuming on the visitors’ bench.
A few minutes before Pirates scored Tinkler had been booked by referee Thando Ndzandzeka as he protested when his charges were not being given a set piece when Jaedin Rhodes was felled just outside the area.
It was around the 20th minute that Pirates started to gain control of this game with Patrick Maswanganyi, Mofokeng and a rejuvenated Monnapule Saleng getting more time on the ball.
And it was amid that intensive period of Pirates attacking that City central defender Approcious Petrus produced an atrocious tackle on Manswanganyi just outside the area, giving the home side a great chance to double their lead.
The free kick was not wasted as Man-of-the-match Deon Hotto beat goalkeeper Darren Keet with a delicious strike that seemed to take a slight deflection on its way into the net.
The second goal, just two minutes before the interval, made it a mammoth task for City to come back and that Pirates never stopped attacking in the second stanza made it clear who deserved to go through to the final.
Mabasa could have extended Pirates lead in the 52nd minute but his shot was brilliantly kept out by Keet. That chance was City's fault as Keanu Cupido failed to clear an easy ball, giving Mabasa yet another chance to have a go at the visitors' goal.
That Mabasa continues to score goals for Pirates should give Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos more compelling reasons to consider him.
Despite finishing as top goal scorer in the Betway Premiership with 16 goals last season, Mabasa is yet to win Broos's heart and was left out in the latest squad that will face Uganda and South Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the coming week.
Pirates, who have not only been dominant in MTN8 but winning the last two Nedbank Cup finals as well, will face Mamelodi Sundowns or Stellenbosch FC in the final on a date yet to be decided by the league.
Stellies will go into the second leg semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium this afternoon leading 1-0.