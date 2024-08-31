Sterling and Sancho seal deadline day loans to rival clubs, Toney makes Saudi move

A flurry of activity on transfer deadline day finished with frozen out England wingers Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho finalising loan deals with rival Premier League clubs while Ivan Toney sealed a move to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

While Sterling crossed the London divide to move from Chelsea to Arsenal, Sancho left Manchester United on loan once again to effectively replace his international teammate at Stamford Bridge, the British media reported.

Sterling was told by new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca that he had no place in the squad and Arsenal swooped in to sign him with manager Mikel Arteta an admirer having worked with the winger at Manchester City during his spell as assistant coach.

Sancho had been at odds with United boss Erik ten Hag and despite being an 85 million euros ($93.90 million) recruit, the Old Trafford club saw fit to let him go on loan a second time after his spell with former club Borussia Dortmund last season.

Toney, once Brentford's lynchpin in attack, has moved to Al-Ahli for 40 million pounds ($52.50 million) after the club cashed in on the striker who helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2021.