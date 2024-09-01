Soccer

Man Utd humbled as Diaz double helps Liverpool humble rivals

01 September 2024 - 19:25 By Peter Hall
Luis Diaz celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal in their Premier League win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Two goals from Luis Diaz and one from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool stroll to a 3-0 victory at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, with Erik ten Hag's side humbled by their fierce rivals.

Liverpool dominated a United team who could not keep pace with them in the first half, the visitors taking the lead in the 35th minute through a back-post header from Diaz after United midfielder Casemiro had given the ball away.

Casemiro was again at fault for Diaz and Liverpool's second, again supplied by Mohamed Salah, with the Colombia international sweeping home three minutes before the break, sending United supporters off for their halftime refreshments early.

With United on the ropes, Liverpool smelled blood after the break, Salah adding a third 11 minutes into the second half, but the visitors settled for three as they maintained their 100% record this season under new coach Arne Slot.

Reuters

