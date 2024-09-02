Soccer

Sundowns struggling with some key players’ performances: Mngqithi

02 September 2024 - 13:17
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Marcelo Allende collapses in dejection after Mamelodi Sundowns' MTN8 semifinal second leg defeat to Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi admitted after his team crashed out of the MTN8 semifinals 2-0 on aggregate to Stellenbosch FC that the Brazilians are “struggling with some of our key players in terms of performances”. 

The coach added all his players performed well in the preseason and “you begin to wonder, at this stage, what's happening”. He said there is “no train-smash” at Sundowns.

The scoreline in their 1-0 defeat in the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday — where, despite hitting the post twice late in the game when Stellies were content to sit back and defend having enjoyed the dominance until then — flattered Downs. 

If it was Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens who kept his team in the game in their 1-0 first leg win in Pretoria, Downs counterpart Jody February kept the scoreline down for his in the second. 

Lehlohonolo Mojela scored the 48th-minute goal that meant Downs would have to reply with three to win the tie. 

Mngqithi admitted Stellenbosch might have got even more from the game in goals and his concerned at how some crucial players did not come to the party on Sunday. 

“Once again we had a very bad start, fortunate not to concede early from a break,” he said, referring to a torrid opening where Stellenbosch had four unanswered chances in the first seven minutes and five by the half-hour. 

“... We tried to push them for an equaliser but we were caught, I think against the run of play, with [Ashley] De Jongh's cross and Mojela, who I think the defenders did not see because he was coming from outside the pitch and scored. 

“That's where our job became very difficult. But I must also say that immediately after we scored we had to make a lot of changes because we've been struggling with some of our key players in terms of performances. 

“And it's very unfortunate because almost everybody played well in the preseason. And you begin to wonder, at this stage, what's happening. 

“But it's an area that maybe needs us as a technical team to look at very closely because it's two, if not three conservative matches where we've had some performances that were not at the level we would like them to be. 

“We have to look at ourselves, dust ourselves off and look forward. And also give credit to Stellies. Today their gameplan was supposed to probably even give them more opportunities on the break and they were supposed to be even stronger than what they were. 

Stellies outmuscle Sundowns to reach MTN8 final against Pirates

The MTN8 has not been Mamelodi Sundowns' competition in the era in which continental titles and the league have been their priority.
Sport
21 hours ago

Mngqithi, already experiencing rumblings of discontent as Downs' spluttering start contrasts sharply with their 2023-24 campaign where predecessor Rulani Mokwena steered them to a seventh successive league title losing one game, said he understands South Africans have opinions. 

“If you look at our country sometimes the best information comes from the so-called illiterate because in the villages if you can get an old man who would give you the best advice. 

“... I don't think there is any train-smash at Sundowns. It's only normal sometimes not to score. If you look at the games we have played, look at possession, look at most of the numbers in those games, they will tell you these people are just a goal away from getting a result.” 

Stellenbosch, who won the Carling Knockout last season, meet Orlando Pirates, 4-2 aggregate winners over Cape Town City in their semifinal, in the final. 

Pirates have won the other four domestic cups in the last two seasons.

