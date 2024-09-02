Sundowns struggling with some key players’ performances: Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi admitted after his team crashed out of the MTN8 semifinals 2-0 on aggregate to Stellenbosch FC that the Brazilians are “struggling with some of our key players in terms of performances”.

The coach added all his players performed well in the preseason and “you begin to wonder, at this stage, what's happening”. He said there is “no train-smash” at Sundowns.



The scoreline in their 1-0 defeat in the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday — where, despite hitting the post twice late in the game when Stellies were content to sit back and defend having enjoyed the dominance until then — flattered Downs.

If it was Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens who kept his team in the game in their 1-0 first leg win in Pretoria, Downs counterpart Jody February kept the scoreline down for his in the second.