The Bafana coach was impressed with the turnout the team received at a packed Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein when they beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier in June.
“What I felt in Bloemfontein is something we always need to have. In that game, after we led 1-0 and two minutes later it was 1-1 and we lost the game for a period of 15 minutes, with the crowd shouting and singing and supporting us we overcame that very fast.
“We saw how in the second half we were pushed by the crowd to win the game. I hope we'll have the same response in Orlando Stadium on Friday because we need that.
“The team needs supporters, certainly in moments when things are not going our way. Let's hope the response is there and we can be happy after the game to have that crowd in the stadium.”
The other team in Group K is Congo. The next Nations Cup in Morocco has been scheduled for December 21 2025 to January 18 2026.
You have to make choices, says Broos on leaving Makgopa out of Bafana squad
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Evidence Makgopa has to get more game time at Orlando Pirates for him to regularly feature in the national team.
That was the clear message from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on why he left the Buccaneers' gangling striker out of the squad to face Uganda and South Sudan in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Orlando Stadium on September 6 and away on September 10.
In the five competitive matches Pirates have played this season — three in the MTN8 and two in Caf Champions League — Makgopa played only 88 minutes out of a possible 360.
“We have four strikers on the list of 38 players [in the preliminary squad] — Makgopa, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster and the guy who plays in Holland, [Simon] Van Duivenbooden. You have to make choices,” Broos said.
“You have Rayners, who did very well in the previous games with Bafana Bafana. Lyle Foster is playing for Burnley every week. The problem with Makgopa is he doesn't play at Pirates and it was a bit different before. That's the reason Makgopa is not with us.”
Makgopa, who played all seven games as Bafana won the bronze medal at the 2023 Nations Cup in Ivory Coast this year, is not the only attacker who will be missing for the crucial opening group games of the 2025 qualifiers.
Percy Tau was also dropped, with Broos not convinced of his fitness after Tau missed the last four matches for Al Ahly in the Egyptian Premier League.
Despite such high-profile attackers missing, Broos remained confident his team would receive decent support against Uganda in Orlando Stadium on Friday.
The Bafana coach was impressed with the turnout the team received at a packed Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein when they beat Zimbabwe 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier in June.
“What I felt in Bloemfontein is something we always need to have. In that game, after we led 1-0 and two minutes later it was 1-1 and we lost the game for a period of 15 minutes, with the crowd shouting and singing and supporting us we overcame that very fast.
“We saw how in the second half we were pushed by the crowd to win the game. I hope we'll have the same response in Orlando Stadium on Friday because we need that.
“The team needs supporters, certainly in moments when things are not going our way. Let's hope the response is there and we can be happy after the game to have that crowd in the stadium.”
The other team in Group K is Congo. The next Nations Cup in Morocco has been scheduled for December 21 2025 to January 18 2026.
READ MORE
Bafana coach Broos makes another plea for young players to be made available for Cosafa and Chan
Nabi’s appointment at Chiefs good for SA football: Bafana coach Hugo Broos
Chiefs’ Dortley, Stellies’ Basadien in Broos’ Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers
Broos backs Foster to play for Ipswich in the Premier League
‘If you touch Helman, you touch me’: Bafana coach Broos pays tribute to his assistant
Stellies outmuscle Sundowns to reach MTN8 final against Pirates
'Let's keep going,' says Riveiro as Pirates stroll to third successive MTN8 final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos