All Blacks working on small margins to beat the Boks

More clinical work at the breakdown and greater discipline are two of the keys to success for New Zealand flanker Ethan Blackadder as his side prepare to take on South Africa in a second Rugby Championship Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Springboks rallied from a 10-point deficit with 12 minutes remaining to defeat the All Blacks 31-27 in Johannesburg on Saturday.

They are now chasing a fourth successive win over their greatest rivals for the first time since they claimed six victories in a row between 1937 and 1949.

Second-placed New Zealand need victory to keep their Rugby Championship hopes alive and Blackadder believes there is belief in the squad they will do so as they trail the Boks by eight points on the table.

“We are disappointed we could not finish the job but we had a lot of fun out there. We are focusing on some small margins,” Blackadder said on Monday.