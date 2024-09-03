Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs welcome Njabulo Blom back from the US

03 September 2024 - 16:56 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi welcomes midfielder Njabulo Blom back to the club.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi welcomes midfielder Njabulo Blom back to the club.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

In a move that will be popular among the club's supporters, Kaizer Chiefs have welcomed back midfielder Njabulo Blom from St Louis City in the US's Major League Soccer (MLS).

Chiefs said the “talented and versatile footballer has signed a one-year loan deal with Amakhosi”.

“The 24-year-old began his professional career with Kaizer Chiefs’ youth development scademy before making senior team debut after being promoted in 2019. He left Amakhosi in January 2023 to play in MLS with St Louis City.

“His time abroad has further developed his skills on the field, showcasing his ability to play multiple positions and contribute both defensively and in the midfield.”

Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Blom's “familiarity with our club ethos makes him a valuable addition to our squad”.

WATCH | ‘Pep Guardiola is bad for football,’ says SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt

Outspoken SuperSport United coach Gavun Hunt says the influence of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is not good for football because everyone ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We look forward to seeing his impact on the field because we know how valuable he is to our game model.”

Blom reportedly had been in the cold at St Louis, sidelined by coach John Hackworth after picking up one-match disciplinary suspension there for a “violation of team rules” a month ago.

Hackworth replaced the South African coach of the MLS club, former Bafana Bafana left-back Bradley Carnell, who was fired in July after some poor results.

Blom had been a central performer at the US club under Carnell, who steered City to first in the Western Conference and fourth overall in the MLS in 2023.

The midfielder said he is “delighted to be back at Kaizer Chiefs, a club that holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to working with the team and contributing to our success under coach Nasreddine Nabi”.

“The support from the fans has always motivated me, and I can’t wait to play in front of the Khosi nation again.”

READ MORE

Nabi’s appointment at Chiefs good for SA football: Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has welcomed the appointment of an experienced and respected coach, Nasreddine Nabi, at Kaizer Chiefs, saying it can ...
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs’ Dortley, Stellies’ Basadien in Broos’ Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 23-man squad based on form as he misses some crucial performers for next month's 2025 Africa Cup of ...
Sport
5 days ago

Could Kaizer Chiefs be in a silent handover

In a conversation with Kaizer Motaung senior in November, the Kaizer Chiefs supremo didn’t mince his words in response to my question: will his ...
Sport
1 week ago

Kaizer Chiefs clinch signature of Angola star Miguel

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of highly-rated Angolan international Inácio Miguel, the club announced on Wednesday.
Sport
1 week ago

Broos suggests Pirates and Stellies’ form players will get nod for Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he will assess his three goalkeepers on who to field in Friday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations opening group stage ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns struggling with some key players’ performances: Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi admitted after his team crashed out of the MTN8 semifinals 2-0 on aggregate to Stellenbosch FC that the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Pep Guardiola is bad for football,’ says SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt Soccer
  2. You have to make choices, says Broos on leaving Makgopa out of Bafana squad Soccer
  3. 'Madiba is smiling, thank you': McKenzie celebrates Springboks' victory over ... Rugby
  4. Cricket SA face another logistical nightmare from SA20-Proteas clash Cricket
  5. Springboks wait and see on Siya Kolisi Rugby

Latest Videos

ANC Youth League media briefing l The future of the GNU
Nelson Mandela University media briefing to unveil the meteorite