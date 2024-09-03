Kaizer Chiefs welcome Njabulo Blom back from the US

In a move that will be popular among the club's supporters, Kaizer Chiefs have welcomed back midfielder Njabulo Blom from St Louis City in the US's Major League Soccer (MLS).

Chiefs said the “talented and versatile footballer has signed a one-year loan deal with Amakhosi”.

“The 24-year-old began his professional career with Kaizer Chiefs’ youth development scademy before making senior team debut after being promoted in 2019. He left Amakhosi in January 2023 to play in MLS with St Louis City.

“His time abroad has further developed his skills on the field, showcasing his ability to play multiple positions and contribute both defensively and in the midfield.”

Chiefs’ sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr said Blom's “familiarity with our club ethos makes him a valuable addition to our squad”.