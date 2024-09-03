Soccer

Themba Zwane to captain Bafana in Afcon games: Broos at team dinner

03 September 2024 - 22:05
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Themba Zwane during Bafana Bafana's arrival at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg after winning the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in February.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Mamelodi Sundowns' veteran midfield maestro Themba Zwane will captain the team in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

The South African Football Association said Bafana coach Hugo Broos had told the team of Zwane's captaincy in the place of injured skipper and Sundowns teammate Ronwen Williams on Tuesday night.

“Coach Hugo Broos made the announcement to the team after dinner on Tuesday night and the mercurial player will lead the South African senior national side against Uganda at home at Orlando Stadium on Friday and away against South Sudan on Tuesday,” Safa said.

“Regular captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is recovering from an injury and is not part of this camp.

“The Bafana Bafana coach has his full complement of players in camp after Elias Mokwana arrived on Monday night, with Siyabonga Ngezana and Sphephelo Sithole joining the rest of the group on Tuesday morning.”

