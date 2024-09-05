Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Siphesihle Ndlovu confident Bafana will get good results

05 September 2024 - 11:41
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Siphesihle Ndlovu is confident SuperSport United will do well during the coming season.
Siphesihle Ndlovu is confident SuperSport United will do well during the coming season.
Image: Thabo Ramokgothwane/VisionView

In the 35th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by SuperSport United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu. 

Ndlovu, who has also played for Maritzburg United and Orlando Pirates, is confident Bafana Bafana will get maximum points in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday (6pm) and South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday. 

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt has made smart moves in the transfer market by recruiting good players like Nyiko Mobbie, Pogiso Sanoka, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Vincent Pule and Keanin Ayer Boya. 

Ndlovu said he is confident Matsatsantsa have assembled a balanced squad that can compete for trophies in the Betway Premiership, where they start with their clash against neighbours and seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus on September 17. 

On a personal note, Ndlovu said he wants to improve on assists and goals and keep his midfield partnership with Grant Margeman going. 

MORE:

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Women’s Month wrap with Banyana's Kaylin Swart and Lelentle Mosimane

In the 34th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by former Banyana ...
Sport
6 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Safpu’s Monyai on challenges faced by footballers in SA

In the 33rd episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Sizwe Mabena and Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by ...
Sport
1 week ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Pirates can win the league, Chiefs need to strengthen: Happy Jele

In the 32nd episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Bafana Bafana, ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Majoro and Matlaba talk MTN8, conditioning, scouting, 2024-25 season

In the 31st episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Ronwen Williams makes history, nominated for Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams has become the first goalkeeper to be nominated for Fifa's Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy while ...
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two of SA’s U-20 relay heroes followed Wayde’s injury-laden journey to 400m Sport
  2. Champion Walaza turns down offers from US colleges to stay with his coach Sport
  3. Ronwen Williams makes history, nominated for Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy Soccer
  4. POLL | Was it a good idea for Bayanda Walaza to reject US colleges and stay ... Sport
  5. War talk emerges from Bok camp Rugby

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep61 | Citroen DS3, HAVAL H6 GT, Renault Clio IV, Hyundai Tucson
China-Africa Co-operation Summit I Heads of state and government media briefing