Broos happy Bafana ‘have some big guys now’, to face physical Cranes

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confident of his team opening with victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday, stressing the result of this game should set the tone for the rest of group campaign.

South Sudan, who Bafana meet away in Juba on Tuesday and Congo, who the South Africans clash against home and away next month, complete Group K.

Broos warned against taking the Cranes lightly, saying they are a team likely to gain confidence and take their chances if they see complacency on the part of their opponents.

“We have to keep ourselves on a certain line,” the experienced Belgian said of the need for this year's Afcon bronze medallists in Ivory Coast to keep grounded and continue grinding strong results to keep their momentum and development in a forwards direction.

Bafana are the highest-ranked (57th in the world, 10th in Africa) team in the group and the only side that qualified for the last Afcon. Uganda, ranked 94th, will be desperate to qualify for Morocco after missing out in the last match in confirming their place in Ivory Coast.

Congo are ranked 118th and South Sudan 169th.