Broos happy Bafana ‘have some big guys now’, to face physical Cranes
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confident of his team opening with victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday, stressing the result of this game should set the tone for the rest of group campaign.
South Sudan, who Bafana meet away in Juba on Tuesday and Congo, who the South Africans clash against home and away next month, complete Group K.
Broos warned against taking the Cranes lightly, saying they are a team likely to gain confidence and take their chances if they see complacency on the part of their opponents.
“We have to keep ourselves on a certain line,” the experienced Belgian said of the need for this year's Afcon bronze medallists in Ivory Coast to keep grounded and continue grinding strong results to keep their momentum and development in a forwards direction.
Bafana are the highest-ranked (57th in the world, 10th in Africa) team in the group and the only side that qualified for the last Afcon. Uganda, ranked 94th, will be desperate to qualify for Morocco after missing out in the last match in confirming their place in Ivory Coast.
Congo are ranked 118th and South Sudan 169th.
Hugo Broos satisfied with the height and power of Bafana Bafana players. pic.twitter.com/VbuRuTqyQa— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 5, 2024
“It's a team that plays with dedication. They're runners. In all the games I've seen, it's a difficult team to play against. They want to play and they want to be tough,” Broos, who has declared respect for Uganda's coach, fellow Belgian Paul Put.
“On the other side, I saw things where we have to manage them in defence, but certainly also when we have the ball. If we can do that we can win the game — if we show the right mentality.
“Because as I said, if we can play good football like we've played in recent games and win, [then] OK, I'm happy. But I will be [more] happy to show the right mentality — if we don't have the right mentality tomorrow, it will be very difficult.”
One of the aspects Broos is pleased with in his team is the, uncharacteristic for Bafana, physicality, size and height of some of his players, something he said is critical against teams like Uganda who usually have taller and tougher players.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Uganda. pic.twitter.com/skOKfGJNui— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 5, 2024
“When I started coaching Bafana we had some problems in some games because we didn't have the height in our team, we didn't have the power. We looked for it and we found it.
“Grant [Johnson], our goalkeeper coach, was saying the other day, 'Hey we have a big team now'.
“It's true we have some big guys there and you need that. It's not enough that you can play football when you don't have the physical qualities.
“We have guys like [Sphephelo] Sithole, [Rushwin] Dortley and [Siyabonga] Ngezana. We're there where we need to be and we need them tomorrow in that game against Uganda because they have several guys with that height.”
The Bafana coach has a big decision to make at goalkeeper. With captain Ronwen Williams injured, AmaZulu's Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss of SuperSport United and Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates will fight for the place between the posts.
“Yes,” was the answer Broos gave when asked whether he's decided on who he will choose. “You're coming to the game tomorrow? You'll see.
“The only thing I can do is give them confidence. I believe in those guys who are there, whoever it will be I will be confident in him. I know it's not easy to replace a guy like Ronwen but OK, Ronwen is not here and we know all the good things he's done for this team.
“We have to put our confidence in the goalkeeper who will play. I'm not afraid of that.”
Uganda, who last qualified for the 2019 Afcon, have only made seven appearances at the finals with their best run coming in the eight-team tournament in Ghana in 1978 where they finished second behind the hosts.
Bafana v Uganda — head to head
2021-06-11: (Friendly) — SA 3 Uganda 2
2019-06-04: (Friendly) — Uganda 1 SA 1
2005-03-26: (WC qualifier) — SA 2 Uganda 1
2004-10-10: (WC qualifier) — Uganda 0 SA 1