Soccer

Bafana coach Broos has tough decision on replacing injured goalkeeper Ronwen Williams

06 September 2024 - 10:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It remains to be seen who will play between Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss or Sipho Chaine for Bafana Bafana against Uganda.
It remains to be seen who will play between Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss or Sipho Chaine for Bafana Bafana against Uganda.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has a decision to make regarding who is going to replace captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. 

Bafana take on Uganda in their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at Orlando Stadium, with Broos having to choose between Ricardo Goss of SuperSport United, Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu and Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates. 

Asked if he had decided on the replacement for Williams, Broos played his cards close to his chest, but indications are he may go with Chaine, who has played in four matches so far this season. 

Chaine has featured in two matches in the MTN8 and Champions League preliminaries for the Buccaneers while Goss has played in one match and Mothwa is yet to taste official matches. 

“The only thing I can do is to give them confidence, that’s all,” said Broos, adding it is not going to be easy to replace Williams, who has been nominated for Fifa's Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy. 

“I believe in all the guys who are there as goalkeepers. As to who will be between the posts against Uganda, you will know on Friday when the game starts. Whoever will be the goalkeeper, I will have confidence in him. 

“I know it will not be easy to replace a guy like Ronwen Williams, but he is not here with us. With all the performances and good things he has done for this team, we can’t count on him for these two matches.” 

Broos said the technical team has to show confidence in the player who is chosen. 

“We have to put our belief and confidence in the goalkeeper who will play the game on Friday and I am not afraid. It will not be an excuse after the game, if he doesn’t succeed, to say Ronwen was not there. 

“We have 23 players in the squad. You have seen in the past that players who were on the bench sometimes decided the game. Let’s go to June in the game against Zimbabwe, Thapelo Morena came in and he scored twice and we won the game. 

“Players on the bench are as important as the guys who are on the pitch. It will be a goalkeeper who was on the bench in the previous game and they got a chance. That’s okay, no problem for me.” 

MORE

Broos happy Bafana ‘have some big guys now’, to face physical Cranes

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confident of his team opening with victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Uganda at ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Ronwen Williams makes history, nominated for Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams has become the first goalkeeper to be nominated for Fifa's Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy while ...
Sport
1 day ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Siphesihle Ndlovu confident Bafana will get good results

In the 35th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by SuperSport United ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie says second Boks-All Blacks Test will not be on SABC Rugby
  2. ‘I thought he was joking’: Ronwen Williams on call about Yashin Trophy ... Soccer
  3. Two of SA’s U-20 relay heroes followed Wayde’s injury-laden journey to 400m Sport
  4. Ronwen Williams makes history, nominated for Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy Soccer
  5. War talk emerges from Bok camp Rugby

Latest Videos

A US elections prophet predicts a Harris win in November | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 06 September 2024