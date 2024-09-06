“They all ‘die’ after you compare them with me and to be honest, you can’t compare an elephant to an ant. This guy [pointing at himself] was an elephant. Pirates supporters will never leave the stadium even if it's 89th minutes as long as that No 10 was on the field because he could do anything and at any time.
Jomo Sono weights in on Patrick Maswanganyi wearing No 10 jersey at Pirates
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates midfielder and crowd favourite Patrick Maswanganyi wearing the revered No 10 jersey in the Champions League has reopened discussions about whether he deserves it.
Some of the star players of the past who wore the jersey with the iconic number include Jomo Sono, Basil “Kaap se dans” Steenkamp and Steve “Chippa” Lekoelea.
Sono said there is nothing wrong with Pirates allocating the jersey to Maswanganyi but asked people not to compare them because doing so would be comparing an elephant with an ant.
“He can have it [the jersey], there is no problem,” said Sono on Friday when he welcomed Lucas Batteries as sponsors for Jomo Cosmos.
Jomo Sono on the ABC Motsepe League, Jose Riveiro, Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswsnganyi. #football #orlandopirates #kaizerchiefs #mamelodisundowns
“I saw him [dancing on the ball] and going towards his own goal and I switched to English football. He was going this way but Pirates were going that way, I don’t know. I am not saying it’s wrong but the only time I saw him was when he was doing that.”
Sono added he performed skills while moving forward to benefit the team.
“I entertained the crowd but I wasn’t going that way when Pirates were going in a different direction. Jingles Pereira was my shadow and following me all over the field. I dribbled past him but he went around to hit me and the referee blew the whistle and I stood on the ball.
“That’s all I did, I stood on top of the ball after the referee blew the whistle and from there I took the ball and I went on to score. He is OK but don’t compare him with me because you have compared a lot of them in the past and they ‘died’.
“They all ‘die’ after you compare them with me and to be honest, you can’t compare an elephant to an ant. This guy [pointing at himself] was an elephant. Pirates supporters will never leave the stadium even if it's 89th minutes as long as that No 10 was on the field because he could do anything and at any time.
“Don’t compare Maswanganyi with me, he is a good No 10 for Pirates and let him stay as a No 10 for Pirates. But don’t compare. Keep on wearing the jersey and play football, that’s it. The problem with us is we think the jersey No 10 is the one playing.
“That jersey number is special, this man scored goals and not a goal. I was not just a player, I was a special player and the difference is I played well every week. I was performing every week. If I played bad you would see me on the road jogging in the morning.”
