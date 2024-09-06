Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz who is set to take up a position at the Moroccan Football Federation.
Da Cruz arrived in the country in June as part of Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team that also includes Khalil Ben Youssef (first assistant coach), Ilyes Mzoughi (goalkeeping coach) and Safi Majdi (strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach).
“I would like to thank Kaizer Chiefs, chairman and all the supporters for the welcome and affection they gave from the first day I landed in South Africa,” said Da Cruz.
Kaizer Chiefs confirm the departure of assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz
Image: Kaizer Chiefs
“Thank you to the players, staff and everyone involved for making sure that everything was fantastic for me. I wish this great club everything of the best.”
Chiefs thanked coach Da Cruz for his contributions to the team and the commitment he has shown during his time with the club while adding further announcements will follow in due course.
