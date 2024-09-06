Soccer

Thalente Mbatha scores on debut to save Bafana blushes against Uganda in Afcon qualifier

06 September 2024 - 20:30 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT ORLANDO STADIUM
Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana (left) and Steven Mukwala of Uganda during the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier match at Orlando Stadium on September 06, 2024.
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Thalente Mbatha scored a late equaliser as Bafana Bafana forced a 2-2 draw with Uganda during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday night.

The Ugandan Cranes looked to have secured a memorable 2-1 win but substitute Mbatha struck from close range during referee's optional time as Bafana avoided what could have been an embarrassing defeat.

When Mbatha drew level in front of a lively crowd, Uganda were leading, thanks to two thunderous second-half goals from Denis Omedi and Rogers Mato that cancelled out the opening goal by Lyle Foster early in the game.

Uganda’s equaliser was a thing of beauty but the second was because of a schoolboy error by Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa who forgot the basics of his craft by allowing the ball to slip through his hands.

Before Omedi and Mato scored within four minutes, South Africa looked comfortable as they dominated ball possession and chances created but did not turn their dominance into more goals.

This result means South Africa are in second spot in Group K but they must get all three points when they visit South Sudan on Tuesday to get their qualifying campaign on track.

South Sudan lost 1-0 to Congo on Thursday and Bafana will fancy their chances away from home.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos sprang a surprise in his line-up when he included Mothwa ahead of favoured Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates and Ricardo Goss of SuperSport United.

Most South Africans were expecting Chaine to start as he has played in five matches so far this season, three matches in the MTN8 and two in the Caf Champions League preliminaries.

Mothwa, whose mistake led to the draw, was trusted by Broos and the technical team despite the fact he is yet to taste official action while Goss has played in one official match.

Broos also showed faith in young central defender Rushwin Dortley, who had a near flawless performance, playing alongside Aubrey Modiba, Siyabonga Ngezana and Khuliso Mudau.

Sitting in the heart of the midfield was Sphephelo Sithole, whose mistake led to Uganda’s equaliser, and Teboho Mokoena while Themba Zwane was placed in front of them for the creative spark.

Appollis, Elias Mokwana and Foster were part of the three-pronged attack but were not too effective as Bafana dropped a valuable qualifying two points at home.

Foster opened the scoring after 14 minutes when he looped the ball over Uganda goalkeeper Rashid Watenga after a delightful attacking move that included Zwane, Sithole with Mudau providing the assist.

Bafana put together another beautiful attacking move in the 25th minute that ended with Appollis laying the ball for Mokwana but he did not connect properly under pressure from Ugandan defender Elio Capradossi.

Mudau was lucky to continue with the match on the stroke of halftime as he got away with only a yellow card from referee Gabonese referee Pierre Atcho after he pushed Rodgers Mato to the ground.

Uganda equalised in thunderous style when attacker Omedi unleashed a powerful 30m shot that gave Mothwa, who moved out of his line, no chance after Sithole was disposed of after 51 minutes.

There were more woes to come for South Africa as Mato drilled a powerful shot that was fumbled by Mothwa into his own net three minutes later as they took the lead for the first time.

On the hour mark, South African supporters expressed their disapproval when Broos took off Appollis who was having a good time on the attack for Bafana.

In the dying minutes, Mbatha found himself with space to drill the ball home and earn Bafana a hard-fought draw.

