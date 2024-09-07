Soccer

Belgium need improvement for Monday’s French test

07 September 2024 - 14:30 By Reuters
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their first goal with Jeremy Doku, Arthur Theate and Wout Faes.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their first goal with Jeremy Doku, Arthur Theate and Wout Faes.
Image: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Belgium know they will need an improvement in form if they are to beat France on Monday, even after starting their Nations League campaign with a 3-1 win over Israel on Friday.

Captain Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and Youri Tielemans got the other as they dominated but were unable to register a more emphatic score.

A much tougher test lies ahead in Lyon on Monday against their neighbour, even if France’s Nations League campaign began with a surprise 3-1 defeat in Paris to Italy on Friday.

“We started well and scored straight away, but after the goal we lost some of our self-confidence”, said coach Domenico Tedesco, who has been under pressure after Belgium made a disappointing round of 16 exit at the European Championship in July.

“Fortunately, we were sharper after the break, showed courage with vertical football and high pressure, to create quite a few chances again. That is a positive sign.”

De Bruyne, who opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added a second-half penalty, had the same analysis after the match played behind closed doors in Hungary due to security fears.

“The first half was difficult as we had a hard time dealing with their defensive system. They played 5-4-1 and man-to-man on me. We didn't find the right combinations,” he explained.

CREATED OPPORTUNITIES

“In the second half we were more patient and we did find the right players in the right places. That created more opportunities.”

“It was a match with two faces,” added Youri Tielemans, whose goal right after halftime put Belgium 2-1 ahead. “We had to focus more on ourselves before halftime. We conceded an unfortunate equaliser, but after the 2-1 we were able to play our own game.

“That I could score again myself? I have to keep that up now, right? I'm happy that I can be important again. Hopefully again on Monday. It's always a tough match against France,” he said.

“When you play six group games, every game is important,” De Bruyne added.

“We only have two days to rest and get ready. But the pressure will be on them now,” he said of France, who eliminated Belgium at the Euros in Germany on July 1.

Asked whether his Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would be happy if the 33-year-old played two full matches for Belgium inside four days, De Bruyne laughed in response.

“You'll have to ask him! Well, as long as I feel good, it's OK and it's up to the coach to decide. After France, I have six days before the next match with City.”

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Siphesihle Ndlovu confident Bafana will get good results

In the 35th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by SuperSport United ...
Sport
2 days ago

Untroubled by criticism, Ronaldo says quitting Portugal never crossed his mind

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed suggestions he had considered ending his international career in the near future, adding that post-Euro ...
Sport
4 days ago

Tau not mentally ready for Uganda, South Sudan games: Bafana coach Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained he left star attacker Percy Tau out of the squad for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers ...
Sport
4 days ago

WATCH | ‘Pep Guardiola is bad for football,’ says SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt

Outspoken SuperSport United coach Gavun Hunt says the influence of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is not good for football because everyone ...
Sport
5 days ago
