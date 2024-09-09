Soccer

Bafana coach Broos to ring changes for South Sudan clash

Error might cost Mothwa the goalkeeper position, with Chaine and Goss ready to step in

09 September 2024 - 11:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Veli Mothwa during Bafana Bafana's 2-2 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday. The goalkeeper looks set to lose his place.
Veli Mothwa during Bafana Bafana's 2-2 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday. The goalkeeper looks set to lose his place.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he will ring the changes when they face South Sudan in their second 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Juba on Tuesday (3pm SA time).

South Africa nearly suffered a first official home match defeat under Broos on Friday when Uganda took a surprise 2-1 lead, only for Thalente Mbatha to save Bafana blushes with a late stoppage time equaliser to ensure a point.

Bafana have to win in Juba to get a foothold back in a Group K led early on by Congo, who beat South Sudan 1-0 in their opening game in Brazzaville on Thursday.

Ricardo Goss or Sipho Chaine seem set to replace Veli Mothwa after the goalkeeper's blunder that gifted Uganda what might have been a winner by Rogers Mato (53rd minute) until substitute Mbatha scored deep in stoppage time at Orlando Stadium.

After coming off the bench to change the game for Bafana on Friday, Thapelo Morena and Relebohile Mofokeng could start in the berths that were occupied by the ineffective Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana.

It seems highly unlikely Broos would leave the solid Sphephelo Sithole out of the starting line-up in favour of Mbatha. 

Bafana landed in Juba at midday on Sunday, reaching the destination via Ethiopia.

“We will try to find a solution on Tuesday and certainly not [by] starting to doubt this one or that one, but you can be sure there will be changes in the team,” Broos said.

“It’s not a nice thing for a goalkeeper when he makes that mistake. OK, it's 1-1 but as a keeper, you know what you did wrong and we could have lost the game with that.”

Broos did not hide his disappointment that Bafana only managed a point at home against the Cranes, saying that means they must win in Juba. Congo have three points and Bafana and Uganda a point each, with South Sudan propping up Group K on zero.

“I am disappointed we only have a point but we now have more reasons to win against South Sudan,” Broos said.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Bafana coach Broos doesn’t regret playing Mothwa but may drop him against South Sudan

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has another tough decision to make in the goalkeeping department for the crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) ...
Sport
2 days ago

Thalente Mbatha scores on debut to save Bafana blushes against Uganda in Afcon qualifier

Thalente Mbatha scored a late equaliser as Bafana Bafana forced a 2-2 draw with Uganda during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier match ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs confirm the departure of assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz who is set to take up a position at the Moroccan Football Federation.
Sport
2 days ago

Jomo Sono weighs in on Patrick Maswanganyi wearing No 10 jersey at Pirates

Orlando Pirates midfielder and crowd favourite Patrick Maswanganyi wearing the revered No 10 jersey in the Champions League has reopened discussions ...
Sport
3 days ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Siphesihle Ndlovu confident Bafana will get good results

In the 35th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by SuperSport United ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘I thought he was joking’: Ronwen Williams on call about Yashin Trophy nomination

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Ronwen Williams says he “went numb” and was speechless and shocked to find out he had been nominated ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Siya Kolisi confirms exit from French club Racing to rejoin Sharks Rugby
  2. Argentina still in with a chance of Rugby Championship victory Rugby
  3. Bafana coach Broos to ring changes for South Sudan clash Soccer
  4. Cricket SA on firmer financial footing with R815m profit Cricket
  5. Jomo Sono weighs in on Patrick Maswanganyi wearing No 10 jersey at Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024