Bafana coach Broos to ring changes for South Sudan clash
Error might cost Mothwa the goalkeeper position, with Chaine and Goss ready to step in
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he will ring the changes when they face South Sudan in their second 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Juba on Tuesday (3pm SA time).
South Africa nearly suffered a first official home match defeat under Broos on Friday when Uganda took a surprise 2-1 lead, only for Thalente Mbatha to save Bafana blushes with a late stoppage time equaliser to ensure a point.
Bafana have to win in Juba to get a foothold back in a Group K led early on by Congo, who beat South Sudan 1-0 in their opening game in Brazzaville on Thursday.
Ricardo Goss or Sipho Chaine seem set to replace Veli Mothwa after the goalkeeper's blunder that gifted Uganda what might have been a winner by Rogers Mato (53rd minute) until substitute Mbatha scored deep in stoppage time at Orlando Stadium.
After coming off the bench to change the game for Bafana on Friday, Thapelo Morena and Relebohile Mofokeng could start in the berths that were occupied by the ineffective Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana.
