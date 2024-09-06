Pirates the team to beat in PSL this season: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has tipped Orlando Pirates to challenge his team for the league championship, but said Bucs' “tendency of losing against small teams” will give the Brazilians the edge.
“I think Orlando Pirates will be our main challenger for the title this season because they've got enough depth and quality, but they've got a tendency of losing against small teams and the league is won by winning all the 'small' games,'' Mngqithi said.
“If you can beat the small teams, you will win the league.”
Sundowns will be gunning for their eighth title on the trot in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership that kicks off this weekend. Betway's late replacement for DStv as sponsor in the off-season, after the pay channel withdrew from its contract a year early, is among reasons for the late kickoff of the league.
Mngqithi is optimistic of another league success, banking on his excellent squad and the club's immense resources.
“I believe we've got the team and the ammunition to fight and make sure we win the first one because it's very important. The DStv started and ended with us, why not the Betway too?
“We've got the responsibility to win because we've got the resources. We've got everything needed to win.'
Mngqithi is under pressure after failing to reach the MTN8 final, losing 2-0 on aggregate against Stellenbosch in the two-legged semifinals. The Sundowns coach insinuated there was no need to panic based on Downs' MTN8 shortcomings as this has always been a competition in which they struggle.
Bafana coach Broos doesn’t regret playing Mothwa but may drop him against South Sudan
“We know very well the MTN8 has always been the cup that's a challenge for us. Even when we won the Champions League [in 2016], the only cup we didn't win was the MTN8. We have a responsibility to fight to win the championship,'' Mngqithi said.
Asked what he made of the criticism he's been subjected to after their MTN8 semifinal elimination, Mngqithi replied: “When you are leading the orchestra, try to turn away from the crowd. It's always important.”
Sundowns' next game is their Caf Champions League second preliminary round first leg encounter against Swazi side Mbabane Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
They kick off their 2024-25 Premiership campaign against SuperSport United at the same venue on September 17.
